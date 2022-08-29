Penalty against Monaco seals peace between Neymar and Mbappé

The disagreement between Neymar and Mbappé over who would be the official penalty taker for Paris Saint-Germain seems to be in the past. In a draw with Monaco, yesterday, for the French Championship, shirt 10, according to the French press, received “the blessing” of the Frenchman to convert the penalty and ensure the 1 to 1.

Neymar suffered the penalty – scored with the help of VAR – in the 25th minute of the second half. According to the French newspaper “Le Parisien”, Mbappé approached the Brazilian shortly after the penalty was confirmed and made a friendly gesture of “go ahead”.

Neymar, then, prepared for the charge and, after converting it, went to hug the number 7, showing that the disagreements of the last few weeks were overcome.

In an interview with Amazon Prime shortly after the game, coach Christophe Galtier reinforced that Mbappé is the French club’s official scout this season and confirmed that the Frenchman ceded the penalty to his teammate.

“The hierarchy was Kylian 1 and Ney 2. I saw that they exchanged and that Ney made the decision to hit after talking to Kylian. I saw that Kylian went to congratulate Ney with great pleasure. That’s how it should be. The most important thing that Ney hit and scored and that Kylian came to congratulate Ney”, evaluated the commander.

If the good news of this match was the reconciliation of Neymar and Mbappé, the same cannot be said about the consequences of the draw for PSG. In addition to losing 100% in France, the club now has the same score as Olympique de Marseille and Lens, second and third place, respectively.