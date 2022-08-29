Petrobras (PETR4) denies having rejected a proposal by Braskem (BRKM5); Inter BDRs will change their ticker to INBR32 and more

The corporate news on Monday (29) highlights the anticipation of interest on equity by Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

Petrobras (PETR4) denies having rejected BTG’s (BPAC11) proposal for its stake in Braskem (BRKM5).

The Board of Directors of Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) approved the issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, in the total amount of R$ 1 billion.

Check out more highlights:

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) anticipated the payment of interest on equity (JCP) for the third quarter of the year. The total gross amount will be R$781.1 million, equivalent to R$0.27373551240, based on the shareholding position on September 12.

JCPs will be paid on September 30 this year.

Inter & Co

On the corporate front, the BDRs of Inter & Co, owner of Banco Inter, will move to level 2 of B3 and will change their ticker: from INBR31 to INBR32. Companies that trade level 2 BDRs need to be registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). With this upgrade, in addition to the Exchange, securities can be traded in more places, such as organized over-the-counter markets.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) denied having refused a proposal from the BTG bank (BPAC11) for Braskem (BRKM5). The oil company is a petrochemical shareholder alongside Novonor (formerly Odebrecht). The information about the rejection had been released this Sunday by journalist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo. In a statement to the market, the state-owned company also reaffirmed that the participation in Braskem is part of assets for sale, according to the Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) approved the sixth issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, in the total amount of R$1 billion.

The net funds raised will be used to reinforce cash. The debentures will mature in 5 years from the effective issue date.

Desktop (DESK3) signed a contract for the acquisition of 70% of the capital stock of Fasternet and 100% of the capital stock of the company IDC Telecom. The consummation of the transactions is subject to the implementation of certain conditions, such as the completion, with satisfactory completion by the company, of due diligence on Fasternet and IDC.

Fasternet is a broadband internet provider with fiber optic technology in the interior of the State of São Paulo, with around 115 thousand subscribers in the municipalities of Tatuí, Cerquilho, Boituva, Amparo, Rio Claro, Itu and more than 30 other municipalities. Of region.

IDC also provides broadband internet services with fiber optic technology in the interior of the State of São Paulo, and its base has approximately 40 thousand subscribers, distributed in the municipalities of Guararema, Biritiba Mirim, Santa Branca, Mogi das Cruzes and more. from 8 other municipalities in the region.

Inepar (INEP4) informed that Melville Capital Group LLC, the company that had initially presented the Company with a Firm and Irreversible Proposal with a Stalking Horse clause, maintains an interest in the acquisition in the equivalent amount in reais of US$ 125 million. The operation remains pending before the Judicial Reorganization Court, in the event of non-payment of the UPI Price by SEFRAN until the deadline granted by the Court to conclude the operation, which was this Friday (26).

Melville has filed a petition in the judicial reorganization process and requests that the creditors be informed of Melville’s interest in acquiring and completing the sale process of UPI IPM IOG, for the same Price of the Seller’s Proposal, which is US$ 153 million, to be converted and paid in national currency, and that a period of 30 days is opened for proof of payment by Melville of the UPI IPM IOG Price, under the same price and term conditions as the Winning Proposal.

The manager BlackRock sold common shares issued by Via and its holdings, in aggregate, reached a position of approximately 4.296% of the total number of common shares and 0.368% in derivative financial instruments referenced to the company’s common shares.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) informed that PetroSantander reduced its management interest in shares issued by Petroreconcavo through the sale of 15,000,000 common shares issued by the company, now holding 67,536,716 common shares, which is equivalent to approximately 23.08% of total common shares.

Mobly (MBLY3) received notification from Sul América Investimentos Gestora de Recurso SA, which, as a result of acquisitions made in the market, investment funds and managed accounts that are under its discretionary management, reached, in aggregate, a share equivalent to 6.02% of the company’s common shares.

