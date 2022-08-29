Phil Spencer reveals how much time he spends playing video games

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, recently revealed an interesting piece of information about his personal life: how much time he spends playing video games per week.

According to information on GameRant, Spencer revealed that he goes to bed early and that’s why he only gets to play about 15 hours a week. More specifically, about two hours a day, or one hour a day during the week with longer sessions on the weekend.

Spencer was also asked what he plays lately. The Xbox boss had already revealed in the past that he was a big fan of Destiny 2, the multiplayer FPS developed by Bungie, although in recent days he has been playing Cult of the Lamb.

Of course, taking into account the high position of Phil Spencer and his certainly very busy schedule, 15 hours a week dedicated to video games is a pretty good number.

It’s important to note that while the Xbox boss wasn’t entirely clear, this number corresponds to the time Spencer spends on video games in his personal leisure time; therefore, the hours he spends trying out projects at Xbox Game Studios during his workday are not included.

Now it’s your turn: how many hours a week do you spend playing?