Photographer reveals that Rafael Nadal and Shakira lived a secret romance

Playback / Instagram Rafael Nadal and Shakira would have lived a secret romance

the separation of piqué

and Shakira

continues to reverberate, and the latest news from the ex-couple is a revelation involving the Colombian singer. According to the paparazzi Jordan Martin,

the artist lived a secret romance with the tennis player Rafael Nadal.

Jordi Martin became known for releasing, recently, some photos of piqué

with his new lover, 23-year-old public relations student Clara Chia Marti. During participation in a program of “América TV”, the paparazzo revealed that Shakira

and Nadal

they had a relationship. The romantic involvement would have happened before the singer started dating the Barcelona defender.

The photographer’s revelation began after he denied rumors that Shakira had an affair with singer Alejandro Sanz. “I can say that Shakira made a music video with Alejandro, but that she didn’t get involved with him. She got involved with an equal or more famous person,” Jordi said.

Shortly after introducing the subject, the paparazzo revealed: “He is a world-renowned person and a top-notch athlete. He’s not a football player, he’s a tennis player.”

After the tips and pressure from the presenters of the program, Jordi finally confirmed that the athlete in question was Rafael Nadal.

