Pierce Brosnan, ex-007, responds to friends who offered bariatric to his wife: ‘I love every curve of her’ – Monet

Keely Shaye Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Pierce Brosnan hit back at people who offered bariatric surgery for his wife, journalist and director Keely Shaye Brosnan. The two have been married since 2001 and are the parents of Dylan Brosnan (25 years old) and Paris Brosnan (21 years old).

According to the Daily Express newspaper and the website Joe, the former interpreter of the spy James Bond exposed the offers received by him and declared his love for his wife’s curves on Facebook.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan (Photo: Instagram)

The publications say that Brosnan’s lines came after a social media user shared a montage, with an old photo of the actor in the company of his wife next to a more recent image.

The woman tagged her husband and wrote, “It’s the two of us,” along with “100%” emojis and a laughing face. The husband replied, “We’re not that fat.”

The post attacking actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan (Photo: Facebook)

According to international publications, before the post was deleted, Brosnan reportedly commented: “Friends offered me surgery to reduce her weight. But I intensely love every curve of her body.”

He later reportedly added: “She is the most beautiful woman for me (…) In the past, I loved her for the person she is, not just for her beauty, and now I love her even more”.

Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Brosnan and the couple’s youngest (Photo: Instagram)

Before Keely Shaye, Brosnan was married for 11 years to Cassandra Harris, who suffered from cancer in 1991. He was the protagonist of the ‘007’ franchise between 1995 and 2002, playing the spy James Bond in four films.

Next October, Brosnan will be in theaters as the villain of ‘Black Adam’, played by actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

