PIS/PASEP 2022/2023 already had the calendar released? See who will receive the salary bonus

In the midst of the economic crisis, many workers have not yet withdrawn their salary allowance PIS/Pasep of the base year 2020. The benefit referring to the year 2021, will only be paid in 2023. It is worth mentioning that the amounts not redeemed until December of this year will return to the Union.

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is intended for employees in the private sector and paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. While the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is granted to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS/Pasep 2022: who is entitled?

Are eligible for the salary bonus of the PIS/Pasep 2022 workers under the following conditions:

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Have performed any remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, in the year 2020;

Have the data duly updated by the employer in RAIS/e-Social;

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS/Pasep 2023: who is entitled?

They will be entitled to the salary bonus of the PIS/Pasep 2023 workers who meet the following requirements:

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, in the year 2021;

Have the data duly updated by the employer in RAIS/e-Social;

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS/Pasep 2022: what is the value?

The amount of the salary allowance depends on the number of months worked in the base year (2020). Each month represents a fraction of the current minimum wage. Check the proportions below:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS/Pasep 2023: what is the value?

According to the current minimum wage forecast for next year, the maximum value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance will be around R$ 1,294.

Therefore, those who worked 12 months in 2021 will receive the indicated amount. Therefore, the amount can still be smaller, depending on how long the citizen worked in the base year.

PIS CONSULTATION; CONSULT THE PIS

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).