Police officers and fans clash around the Nilton Santos Stadium; four people were arrested | Rio de Janeiro

Fans and military police clashed on the outskirts of the Nilton Santos Stadium, in Engenho Novo, in the North Zone of Rio, this Sunday (28). Four people were arrested.

In videos published on social networks, it is possible to see a large group of fans fighting military police on one of the access streets to the stadium, where Botafogo and Flamengo played for the Brazilian Football Championship this Sunday – the match ended with a victory for 1 to 0.

In the images, fans appear throwing stones and other objects at the PMs. The police defend themselves and respond to the attacks with rubber bullets and stun bombs.

The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police said that the command of the corporation directed a special policing scheme for the classic between Botafogo and Flamengo, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, the Engenhão. Teams from the Specialized Stadium Policing Battalion (BEPE), the 3rd BPM (Méier), the Dog Action Battalion (BAC) and the Railway Policing Group (GPFer) acted in the region.

According to the PM, the confrontation involved members of organized supporters, started before the game and lasted until the match. The personnel present had the support of the Shock Police Battalion (BPChq) and stabilized the area.

The four men who were arrested and taken to the Special Criminal Court.