Policies for women: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic have included proposals aimed at women in their government plans. These are, among others, actions to equalize the number of male and female ministers in an eventual government, protection aimed at public safety, health care and expansion of credit for women entrepreneurs.

The topic gained prominence after the debate organized by the Bandeirantes group, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and TV Cultura on Sunday (28). First, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again made personal attacks against a woman during the meeting: the president ignored a question about vaccination by journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura and “O Globo” and instead attacked her.

The journalist had the support of candidates Ciro Gomes and especially candidates Soraya Thronicke and Simone Tebet. The two insisted on emphasizing that this is exactly what Brazil does not need right now: a president who encourages violence against women.

Also in the debate, former president Lula (PT) did not commit to having 50% of female ministers in an eventual government – ​​a promise accepted by candidate Simone Tebet (MDB).

Check out the candidates’ proposals for women below – order defined by the position of each one in the last poll of voting intentions published by Datafolha:

The PT candidate cites women when dealing with public security and when talking about poverty. According to the former president’s government plan, “Brazil will not be the country we want as long as women continue to be discriminated against and subjected to violence because they are women.”

Public security policies will include victim care actions and will prioritize the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes and violence against women;

The Brazilian state must ensure the full protection of women’s human dignity, as well as develop public policies to prevent violence and to guarantee their lives;

Build a country that moves towards equal rights, equal pay for equal work in all professions and the promotion of women in science, the arts, political representation, public management and entrepreneurship;

Facing the reality that makes poverty have the “face of women”, especially “black women”, ensuring their autonomy;

Invest in programs to protect victims of domestic violence, their sons and daughters, and ensure that there is no impunity for aggression and femicide;

Strengthen the conditions in the SUS for all women to have access to disease prevention and to receive care according to the particularities of each stage of their lives.

The current president lists in his government plan actions carried out for the female audience since 2019, when he assumed the presidency. He cites the inclusion of women in the labor market, a female entrepreneurship program, combating violence against women and the enactment of 70 laws for the defense, protection and promotion of women.

Investment in protecting the inclusion of women in the labor market and in entrepreneurship with equal conditions. In 2021, BRL 236 billion were invested in public policies for women;

Programa Brasil para Elas, a national strategy to promote female entrepreneurship for socioeconomic development;

Qualifica Mulher, for professional training, entrepreneurship and promotion through credit lines;

Emprega Mais Mulher, to encourage employability and flexible work arrangements;

Highlights promotion and training actions to expand women’s participation in parliament, as well as in entrepreneurship;

Launch of the National Plan to Combat Femicide to guarantee rights and promote comprehensive, humanized and non-re-victimizing assistance to women in situations of violence;

Strengthening of the women’s protection network and reformulation of the Casa da Mulher Brasileira project;

Edition of 70 laws for the defense, protection and promotion of women, including the Mariana Ferrer Law, which prohibits embarrassing victims of sexual violence during the judicial process;

Creation of the Mothers of Brazil Program, which aims, among others, to recognize the value of motherhood for the common good, in order to support women in the full exercise of motherhood;

The candidate presents an excerpt aimed at women in his government program, in which he proposes to comply with laws that facilitate the insertion of women in the labor market and the implementation of microcredit for the female population. He also lists proposals aimed at women when he talks about reducing inequalities, where he includes gender, and also when citing crime prevention.

Reduce poverty and social inequalities – income, gender and race;

Crime prevention policy must pay special attention to the safety of women, as well as black youth and the LGBTQIA+ population in order to address discrimination and structural racism;

Implement Law 14,330/2022, which includes the National Plan for the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women in the National Public Security and Social Defense Policy and strengthen the integration between the reception network, the police, Public Prosecutors, Public Defenders, Power Judiciary and civil society.

Strengthen programs, create and enforce laws that facilitate the insertion of women in the labor market on equal terms with men.

Include women’s access to management positions and equivalent salaries.

Promote conditions for women to be able to carry out their professional activities (for example, increasing the number of places in day care centers) and that guarantee their protection against all types of violence;

Quantitative equality between men and women in the occupation of management positions in the federal public administration;

Implement specific microcredit programs for the female population and informative pregnancy prevention programs, among other measures.

The candidate promises to appoint an equal number of women in their ministries compared to men, defends microcredit for female entrepreneurs and encourages equal pay policies for women with men, combating femicide and domestic violence, among other actions.