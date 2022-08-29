Pope Francis honors pontiff who resigned: ‘Brave’

Pope Francis paid tribute and prayed before the tomb of the first pontiff in history to resign. He visited the Italian city of L’Aquila today to pray for victims of the devastating 2009 earthquake.

This is the first time in 728 years that a pope has participated in this ceremony, inaugurated by Celestine V, a humble hermit who reluctantly accepted his election to the Throne of Peter, had many enemies for his reforms and resigned.

Francis’ tribute to this very unusual pontiff, the first in history to resign, has generated much speculation among analysts of Vatican affairs, since recently, in statements to the press, the Argentine pope has not ruled out the possibility of resigning for health reasons. .

“Celestino V was a courageous witness of the Gospel, because no logic of power fitted or dominated him. With him, we admire a Church free from worldly logics and a full witness of God’s mercy”, highlighted Francis.

Francis, who has problems walking and needs to use a wheelchair at various times, took the popemobile from the cathedral to the square of the basilica of Santa Maria de Collemaggio. Along the way, he waved to the faithful.

Resilience in L’Aquila

Pope Francis also highlighted the “resilience” and “dignity” of the population of the city of L’Aquila, in the Abruzzo region, which was hit hard by a strong earthquake in 2009 and from which it has not yet fully recovered.

“You people of L’Aquila, you have shown a resilient character. Rooted in your Christian and civic tradition, it has allowed you to withstand the impact of the earthquake and immediately begin the courageous and patient work of reconstruction”, said the Pontiff in a meeting with the families of the earthquake victims.

The April 6, 2009 earthquake killed more than 300 people, injured 1,600 and caused significant damage to the city, which is gradually rebuilding its buildings, especially in the historic centre.

*With information from AFP and Ansa