Procrastination is harmful and can contribute to the onset of depression.

Behaviors like putting off tasks, decisions and even cleaning the house, if done frequently, can indicate the habit of wanting to leave everything for later. Procrastination is bad for mental health and can contribute to the development of conditions such as depression or even worsen anxiety symptoms.

Some people, of course, will be more susceptible than others. Keep reading and see how the addiction of procrastination is harmful to psychological and emotional health.

Understand the mechanism of procrastination

The demands of modern life are numerous: work, personal care, relationships, studies and a series of activities that we are busy with on a daily basis.

Therefore, it is common to leave one or another task for later, even when it seems discouraging or already promises that it will require a lot of us. However, the practice of repeatedly postponing activities and commitments, with the habit of leaving it to the last minute or even missing certain deadlines, causes great personal losses.

This idea of ​​procrastinating can become a mental health issue, as it harms not only procrastinating people but also those they live with, ranging from bosses to partners.

In addition, if the routine of “putting it off for tomorrow” is accompanied by feelings of guilt, discouragement, remorse and even the impression of not being able to cope with all the tasks that are already overdue, it is important to stay alert. These are clear signs of a possible depressive condition.

Medical and psychological evaluation is essential in these cases.

The mental health professional, psychologist or psychiatrist is responsible for evaluating the individual and understanding if there is a possible depressive condition installed. If not, is there a risk of depression? He will diagnose and act so that the disease does not get worse. The professional can also understand that this is a behavior derived from areas of the person’s life that are not progressing perfectly, such as the possibility of a separation.

People with anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are more likely to put off tasks, mainly due to loss of focus and inability to concentrate. It is for this reason that it is so important to seek the help of health professionals to analyze the case and initiate the appropriate treatment whose objective will be to combat procrastination and the symptoms that it is emerging.