Professions that are on the rise: check out 5 careers that pay well

In this post we will show the most popular professions at the moment. That way, you'll understand which careers pay great salaries. As well as its main features and requirements.

Post pandemic scenario

First, it is important to understand that, as a consequence of the pandemic, the entire work dynamics has changed. In this way, you must understand that the entire market had to adapt to a period where almost all relationships took place digitally. That said, now we will show you careers/sectors that are showing real growth potential in the short and medium term.

Technological branch

It is a consensus that the technology area has become the flagship of this decade. Since, the sector is intensely heated. However, you must understand that the need for skilled labor is the biggest obstacle in this sector. Thus, some professions in the area that pay extremely well are:

Developer;

Software architect;

Data scientist;

Information security analyst;

Cloud Infrastructure Analyst.

Therefore, it is important to understand that the base salaries in this area start from figures in the region of R$ 4,000 in junior positions. Really considerable numbers in the current job market. However, it is worth noting that these numbers can skyrocket when dealing with experienced and qualified professionals.

Human Resources Area

A sector that gained some notoriety during the pandemic. Since, it started to have a basic role in companies. Since all movement and decision-making between people requires the participation of this sector. Nevertheless, this sector plays a key role in retaining talent in the company. Thus, some professions in the area that pay extremely well are:

Human resources director;

Payroll analyst;

Business partner analyst;

Compensation and benefits analyst;

Human resources manager.

Sales/Marketing Area

In short, the keyword for 2022 is “Customer Acquisition”. In this way, it is more than necessary for you to understand that companies are increasingly interested in consolidating themselves in the market. Since after this difficult period worldwide, the need to make up for lost time is absurd.

Basically, nothing is more important than new agreements and new consumers. Therefore, professionals in these sectors will be highly charged to win customers, attract, sell products that are often unknown. Thus, some professions in the area that pay extremely well are:

Customer relationship management;

Marketing manager;

Digital Marketing Analyst;

Account Executive;

Market intelligence analyst.

Financial sector

In short, any company that achieves growth needs professionals in the support and planning sectors. Therefore, acquisitions, sales, accounting, finance, treasury and consumer relations are some of the essential areas.

Therefore, professionals in this sector are essential to keep accounts up to date. As well as managing operating costs well. That is, an indispensable area and it pays very well. Thus, some professions in the area that pay extremely well are:

Financial planning analyst;

Mergers and acquisitions analyst;

treasury manager;

CFO;

Accounting analyst.

Diversity-related professionals

Currently, the scenario is changing intensely. Since, more and more issues such as diversity are professionally addressed by companies. In this way, the diversity and inclusion agenda end up being decisive factors in decision making. Therefore, professionals such as the inclusion and diversity analyst have base salaries starting at R$5,000.