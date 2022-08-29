Project shows very curious objects forgotten in books; check out

One project, developed by Sharon McKellar, caught attention for being somewhat different. she gathered forgotten objects in books and created the “Found in a Library Book” collection. See more about this project throughout the article and even check out some of the works on display. Good reading!

Read more: 2 million children’s books are being distributed by Itaú Social

How the project started

Realizing that the things left in the books carry unknown meaning and allow the imagination of those who are watching, the librarian then had the idea. In 2013, McKellar contacted Found Magazine, which publishes about misplaced objects, looking for libraries with the same type of collection. Soon afterward, Sharon began to receive, categorize, and digitize countless items.

The project is published on the website of the Public Library of Oakland, California, and has a collection of more than 350 objects. These include children’s drawings, anonymous love letters, lists, receipts, post-its, tickets, maps and much more. However, the collection does not include recent photos or private information such as names and addresses.

Some of the most interesting objects

For the librarian, there are some objects that she considers favorites, such as the post-its containing numerous instructions for future readers of Roald Dahl’s book Matilda. Another work she also loves is a children’s pencil drawing of a father represented as a “devil”, with horns, a tail and a big smile. Already “CJ”, the child who is also in the drawing, looks very sad.

Another very interesting and intriguing object exposed is the dental report of the excellent patient Dylan and what draws the most attention is the date December 30, 2019.

If you found the project interesting and are interested in seeing more of the forgotten objects, just visit the Oakland Public Library website, where the entire collection is on display free of charge to the public.