“Proves to be the preferred”; Abel Ferreira puts trio ‘in line’ to replace Scarpa at Palmeiras

Already predicting the absence of the midfielder by Libertadores and in 2023, the coach is still looking for solutions in Verdão

O palm trees brought 1 point from Rio de Janeiro and is 7 points ahead of Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship, still able to breathe and knowing that there is no chance for error, since the Cariocas are still in a good phase. The team led by Abel Ferreira, however, is focused on 2 competitions, with an eye on Libertadores.

Knowing the importance of getting a good result in the first leg, against Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, the coaching staff wants to solve any and all problems that could hinder performance on the field, so much so that it is studying alternatives behind the scenes. However, what causes most concern at the moment is the midfield.

This is due to the fact that Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa are suspended and are missing tomorrow (30), at 21:30. For the steering wheel’s place, Gabriel Menino will most likely be called upon, not least because he has returned to good performances. Although, in the vacancy of shirt 14, the situation is more complicatedeven already thinking about 2023, when he will no longer be in the cast. Portuguese, however, has 3 options:

The first is Wesley, who must be chosen and proves to be preferred., precisely for having different characteristics from Scarpa, but keeping the attack structure, with Dudu at the opposite end and Rony as a reference. Another that could emerge as the substitute is Flaco Lópeztaking Rony out of the role of 9, where he has stood out a lot in the last matches and got along very well with Dudu.

Finally, it appears Bruno Tabata, which is the most similar to Scarpa, with movement characteristics, that is, it would not change the team’s style of play, in terms of functions on the field. Nonetheless, reinforcement has just arrived and still hasn’t managed to get along with the other teammatess, which could get in the way in a game of this magnitude.