PSG 1 x 1 Monaco for the 4th round of the French Championship 2022/23

Paris Saint-Germain lost their 100% record at the start of the season when they drew 1-1 with Monaco, today (28), at Parc des Princes, in a game valid for the fourth round of the French Championship. Volland opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, and Neymar, with a penalty, left everything the same in the final stage.

With the result, PSG remains in the lead of the national tournament, with ten points, but no longer in isolation. Olympique de Marseille and Lens, second and third, respectively, have the same score, but lower goal difference. Monaco, in turn, dropped one position and is in 12th place, with 5 points.

In the next round, PSG visit Toulouse, on Wednesday (31), at 16:00 (Brasília time). On the same day, but at 2 pm, Monaco welcomes Troyes.

Neymar gets yellow before 5 minutes

The Brazilian ace was cautioned early in the match for pushing and knocking Volland down in front of the referee in a shot without the ball. This was Neymar’s first card this season. Minutes later, shirt 10 committed a foul on Camara in midfield and ran the risk of being sent off, but the referee let it pass.

Messi loses the ball, and Volland punishes PSG

Monaco was not intimidated by PSG’s good start to the season and took the lead in Parc des Princes, in the 20th minute of the first half. Camara took a cart to disarm Messi in midfield and started the counterattack of the visitors. Volland received in depth, won in the body of Kimpembe and submitted with no chance for Donnarumma. In the bid, the German striker took the worst and had to be substituted after the “kickback” of the defender before the kick. Akliouche came in for the centre-forward.

1st half: Monaco hold PSG, but is saved by the crossbar

Overwhelming at the start of the season, PSG did not have an easy life and was stuck in the tag of Monaco for almost the entire first half. The team of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé only “wake up” in the final stretch of the initial stage, when they stopped twice on the beam in the same bid. At 45, Messi finished from outside the area and hit the post. The ball returned to Mbappé’s feet, in the small area and with an empty goal, but the Frenchman also finished on the post.

Monaco scares twice on half-time return

PSG returned disconnected for the second half and, in the first two minutes, almost conceded two goals from Monaco. One right at the exit of the ball, when Marquinhos almost made it with a header, and another right after that, when Ben Yedder was released and dribbled Donnarumma, who went out of the goal badly, but sent over.

Neymar misses his chance with the open goal…

After the scares at the beginning of the final stage, PSG took over the game. Renato Sanches had a good chance from entering the area and was in danger. At 15, Neymar received a gift from Caio Henrique, who made a strange cut after Nübel left the area, but finished over the goal, from far away. The Brazilian complained of being pulled at the moment of the kick, but the referee scored nothing.

… but he redeems himself by suffering and converting a penalty

A short time later, Neymar was brought down by Maripan in the area. After checking the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty. Shirt 10 went for the ball (although the coach Christophe Galtier said that Mbappé would be the first player after the confusion between the stars), converted the charge and tied the match. It’s the Brazilian’s sixth goal in four league games — he’s scored in every game in the national tournament so far.

Mbappé misses two chances to turn

At 39, the French ace was launched in depth, sent a bomb from the entrance of the area, but stopped in Nübel, who made a beautiful save to avoid the turn of PSG. Then Mbappé received a cross in the area and headed it wide. Game over: 1 to 1.

DATASHEET:

PSG 1 x 1 MONACO

Competition: French Championship, 4th round

Date and time: August 28, 2022 (Sunday), at 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

Referee: Benoit Bastien

Assistants: Hicham Zakrani and Aurelien Berthomieu

VAR: Eric Wattellier

Yellow cards: Neymar, Kimpembe, Verratti and Hakimi (PSG); Akliouche, Camara, Badiashile and Caio Henrique (MON)

goals: Volland (MON), at 20’/1ºT (0-1); Neymar (PSG), at 25’/2nd (1-1)

PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos (Mukiele), Sergio Ramos and Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Renato Sanches (Danilo Pereira) and Nuno Mendes; Messi (Sarabia), Neymar and Mbappé. Technician: Christophe Galtier

MONACO: Nubel; Disasi, Maripan and Badiashile; Aguilar, Fofana, Camara (Jean Lucas) and Caio Henrique; Volland (Akliouche (Minamino)), Ben Yedder and Golovin (Embolo). Technician: Philippe Clement