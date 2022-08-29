PT accuses Ciro of serving as Bolsonaro’s electoral cable in debate

Ciro Gomes in the Band debate (photo: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

The strategy of Ciro Gomes (PDT) in this Sunday’s debate (28) irritated PT supporters, who accused him of serving as an auxiliary line for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For months, Ciro has been equating Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro in his criticisms, despite having been an ally of PT in the past.

The assessment is shared, privately, in the Bolsonarista campaign.

This Sunday’s debate, the first of the current presidential campaign, was organized in a pool by Folha, UOL and TVs Bandeirantes e Cultura.

The president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, approved the tone of his party’s candidate in the debate.

“[Ciro Gomes] He found the tone, he was objective, he didn’t waste a second or exceed the time, he was didactic and presented a project”, he evaluated. He says he doesn’t agree with the assessment that Ciro would be helping Bolsonaro, indirectly.

The distance between Ciro and the PT began around 2018, when Ciro was a candidate for president for the PDT and did not support Fernando Haddad (PT) in the second round against Jair Bolsonaro.

At the time, Ciro traveled to Paris after placing third in the first round and returned to Brazil to vote in the second round.

The episode was recalled by Lula during the debate when responding to criticisms of the PDT candidate. “I didn’t leave Brazil not to vote for Haddad,” Lula said. At that moment, Ciro answered off the microphone, remembering that the former president was arrested at the time.

Before the split between Ciro and Lula, both worked together when the pedetista was minister of National Integration for the petista between 2003 and 2006.

The connection continued into former President Dilma Rousseff’s second term, when Ciro’s brother, Senator Cid Gomes, was Minister of Education for five months.

Despite the differences, Lula left the door open to negotiate with the PDT in the event of victory in this year’s elections, saying that he would like to have the acronym’s support in his administration. In response, Ciro called the PT a “snake charmer”.

Behind the scenes, the PDT is inclined to support the PT in a possible second round against Bolsonaro. That doesn’t include Ciro, who has repeatedly said he won’t campaign for either of them in the second round.