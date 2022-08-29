Puppy dog ​​walks alongside sheep and is protected by them in adorable video

Herd guardian dogs are dogs trained from puppies so that in the future, they know how to protect groups of animals, such as sheep, from predators.

On August 16, a video shared on Twitter by @Gabriele_Corno, shows a puppy being raised with sheep, so that in the future he will be part of the flock and protect his companions.

There is a differentiation between herd dogs and herd guardian dogs. Herd dogs learn from an early age to control and move cattle or sheep to work, while guardian dogs become effective members of a herd, used to protect the group, especially with sheep.

The puppy will be a protective herd dog in the future (Photo: Twitter / @Gabriele_Corno)

The video shared on Twitter has more than 6 million views and shows the little Anatolian Shepherd puppy walking along a dirt road, along with several sheep from the same flock.

This breed is the most common when it comes to guardian dogs, as they are large dogs, with a thick coat, which protects them in the event of an attack. Another characteristic of the Anatolian Shepherd is his loyalty and courage.

Dog is full-time with the sheep (Photo: Twitter / @Gabriele_Corno)

These dogs are used to being with the sheep since they were puppies, so they do not attack the animals and the sheep also do not see them as a predator, but as a friend. The Anatolian Shepherd has an instinctive ability to guard the flock, mainly because he is full-time with the sheep.

Often, the mere presence of a guardian dog in a herd is enough to ward off a predator.

The sheep see him as a friend (Photo:Twitter / @Gabriele_Corno)

To intimidate, dogs use barking and exhibit aggressive behavior, the dog can also attack or fight a predator if it is unable to fend it off.

Watch the video of the puppy accompanying the sheep that he will guard in the future:

The Anatolian Shepherd has been guard dogs for at least 6 thousand years, where at least 4 thousand years he worked as a guard dog in the Anatolian peninsula, a region that is part of the Republic of Turkey, bathed by the Black Sea, Mediterranean and Aegean Sea. to the west. Over time the dog migrated to regions of Europe and the United States.

One of the characteristics of these dogs is to be big and muscular, both males and females usually reach a height of 70 to 80 centimeters and their weight oscillates close to 60 kilos.

One of the characteristics of these dogs is being big and muscular (Photo: Illustrative image / LegioSeven)

When they are at rest, the Anatolian Shepherd’s long tail may be droopy, but when they are on alert their tail is twisted behind their back.