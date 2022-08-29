Raul Gazolla recalls old photo of the woman at a party

Actor Raul Gazolla, 67, shared with his fans a click of a birthday party for actor Marcelo Serrado in which he was accompanied by his wife, actress Daniella Perez – who was killed in 1992 by fellow actor Guilherme de Pádua.

In a post on Instagram, the artist showed a photo in which he and Daniella Perez and colleagues Ângelo Antonio, Letícia Sabatella, Otávio Muller, Antonio Grassi and Betty Gofman were present.

I found this photo of Marcelo Serrado’s birthday that I went with Dani. Good times and dear friends.

Raul Gazolla

Daniella Perez was murdered at age 22 with 18 stab wounds by actor Guilherme de Pádua, her co-star in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma” (TV Globo).

He was tried after five years of the crime and ended up convicted of aggravated homicide for clumsy motive, with the victim being unable to defend himself. The former actor was sentenced to 19 years in prison. However, he remained in jail for only seven.

Murder is depicted in series

The death of the daughter of writer Gloria Perez and the trial of Guilherme de Padua were themes of the series “Brutal Pact: the murder of Daniella Perez” – which was released last July by HBO Max.

The series directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra features testimonials from friends of the actress, such as Claudia Raia, Fábio Assunção, Maurício Mattar, among others, details of the police investigation and statements by Raul Gazolla and Gloria Perez.

In the HBO Max series, Gazolla recalled the day he discovered his wife’s death. He says that as soon as he realized that Dani was not at home, he went looking for her through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to having called family and friends to inform them of her disappearance.

“I got home and Dani wasn’t there. I waited about 10 minutes and said: ‘Gee, my tyre’s flat’. I went by Tycooon (the studio where Daniella was recording) and there was nothing. I said: ‘Let me go to the beach ‘ (…) I went to the mall in Gávea. She wasn’t there. She had never disappeared, she didn’t give any satisfaction, nobody knew where she was”, he recalled.

The police had already been notified of Daniella’s disappearance, and hours later they found her body and her car. At the police station, Marilu Bueno was the one who told Raul that his wife was dead. “Marilu said: ‘Raul, you have to be very strong, but Dani is no longer here with us’. I was desperate. I ran to the policeman and said: ‘Is the car very dented? dented? Did the car flip over?’. And he said no. Then I said: ‘They killed my wife,'” said the actor, with tears in his eyes.

Gazolla went to the place where Daniella’s body was in tears: “Desperate, when I looked at Dani’s body, I stopped. I told Rodrigo [irmão de Daniella]: ‘It’s not Dani. It’s Dani’s body that’s there, but it’s not Dani’. That day, I was sure that we have a soul. Because there was a body there that had no more life, which had belonged to Daniella. I just wanted to know what happened, that someone had to kill my wife.”

Guilherme de Pádua, Daniella’s killer, went to the police station to show solidarity with the family and even hugged and consoled Gazolla. At the wake, the police knew that Guilherme was the culprit.