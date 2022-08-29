‘Reborn’, says Paula Fernandes after flipping car – Nacional

Paula Fernandes was driving when her vehicle was hit by another car (photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

Paula Fernandes reported on a social network about the very serious car accident she suffered on Saturday (27/08) on Castelo Branco highway in So Paulo.

The singer from Minas Gerais posted a photo of the damaged vehicle and wrote an emotional text about the crash in which she and her boyfriend were involved. “I don’t know how I feel. I just know that I’m alive and I know that yesterday I was reborn. This shocking image represents the most difficult day of my life, when I thought it would be the end of us”, reported Paula.

The accident happened the day before the singer’s birthday. She thanked God the accident had not had a tragic outcome. “Today is my birthday and God gave me the opportunity to stay alive! It’s a fresh start!”

Paula said that she and her boyfriend, Rony, were returning from the countryside of So Paulo, when they were hit by another vehicle. “I was driving, when a runaway car hit us from behind. I lost control of the steering with the crash, our car flipped a few times and dragged on the asphalt until it stopped”, he described the moment of panic.

The singer revealed that she is still in shock. “The scene repeats like a movie, I feel tachycardia and fear when I remember. It was very difficult to sleep tonight. But the most important thing in this moment is that we are reborn. We are grateful that we survived this accident,” she wrote.

She highlighted that August 27, 2022 is the date of her rebirth. “The day I was reborn to a happier, fuller, lighter and more grateful life. I want to be more with the ones I love and make my next days the best of my life. We are finite (sic). enjoy our time here,” he wrote. She also thanked the messages of affection and affection for her birthday.