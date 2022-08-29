Regretted, Eduardo Costa opens the game about his vote in 2022 | famous

During an interview with the presenter Odair Earthfrom Canal Rural, the country singer Eduardo Costaexclusively revealed his political position in 2022. In recent months, the singer has expressed regret for the effusive support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2018 elections. Even so, the artist once again affirmed his vote for the candidate.

“Which candidate are you going to vote for this campaign now?”, asked Odair Terra during the recording of his program at the 1st Agro Festival in Guarantã do Norte, Mato Grosso. The chat took place last Saturday (27), backstage at Eduardo Costa’s show. The singer hesitated to respond, but ended up delivering.

“Odair, I’m going to be very honest, I’m going to talk to you… I promised I wouldn’t talk about politics anymore, I’m telling you who are my friend, my brother, and to your viewers and people who follow your channels. I am Bolsonaro and my vote is for Bolsonaro!”, said Eduardo Costa in an interview with the presenter of Canal Rural.

Then, the singer made a point of highlighting the reason for not voting for Lula: “I do not agree with ex-criminal ruling our country. That’s what I have to say”, highlighted Eduardo Costa. It is worth noting that a few months ago, the singer came to show regret for having entered into controversies related to politics.

Finally, on this subject, Eduardo Costa explained: “I don’t get into controversy, I respect people’s vote, I respect people’s choice, I’m not here to get into any kind of controversy, for God’s sake. I vote for Bolsonaro and I can tell you that I’m only talking about this because it’s his program”. The Odair Terra program is shown Saturday at 7:30 am on Canal Rural and Monday at 5:30 pm on Canal do Criador.

Presenter Odair Terra interviews Eduardo Costa (Disclosure)

