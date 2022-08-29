Renata surprises Carlos Alberto; a fortune in private

According to the presenter, the wife wore gloves to retrieve an object in the toilet

In 2018, Carlos Alberto gave love a second chance and exchanged vows with Renata Domingues. Since then, the two live the best outcome and have interesting stories.

Like, for example, the day the artist lost her ring. At the time, the two were traveling to Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, by plane.

At the time, Renata Domingues went to the bathroom while the presenter slept. The big problem was that she dropped the ring in the toilet.

During an interview for “UOL”, Carlos Alberto confessed that the alliance was nothing more nothing less than BRL 45 thousand.

Thus, at the time, the artist blocked the aircraft’s bathroom to try to recover the valuable ring.

Because of the inconvenience, Renata Domingues talked to the plane’s captain. At the same time, the presenter woke up to hear his wife.

However, to the couple’s unhappiness, the professional stated that it was impossible to recover the ring, since in the first discharge, it would disappear.

PRESENTER WAS SURPRISED WITH WIFE

According to Carlos Alberto, even with the information from the commander, Renata Domingues did not give up taking the object. Something that surprised him.

“A little piece of the ring appeared at the bottom [do vaso sanitário]. She sat on the floor. They gave her five plastic gloves to try to take off.”said the presenter.

But, after the fancy perrengue, the famous managed to recover the ring of R$ 45 thousand.

That’s because, when Carlos Alberto and Renata Domingues arrived at the hotel, the company called and said they managed to recover the ring.

BEST OUTCOME

As we mentioned, Carlos Alberto and Renata Domingues live the best outcome in love.

The couple has shone on Youtube when they commanded “Pod É Nosso”. There, they make a point of sharing details of their intimate lives.

In addition, on social networks, the presenter always makes declarations of love for his wife and vice versa.