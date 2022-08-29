Richarlison makes a little smackdown à la Capetinha and is badly fouled; Look

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest, today (28), away from home, for the fourth round of the English Championship with two goals from Harry Kane. The Brazilian Richarlison, who started the game on the bench, also shone – he gave an assist to his attacking partner and starred in a bid that reminded Edílson Capetinha, then Corinthians striker, in a duel against Palmeiras in the 1999 Campeonato Paulista decision.

In the 39th minute of the second half, when the game was already 2-0 for Tottenham, Richarlison received the ball on the right of the attacking field, dominated to the air and made three lows before playing back to his teammate.

Once again, the Brazilian striker didn’t have time to keep the ball, as midfielder Brennan Johnson, apparently annoyed, was fouled hard – and was cautioned with the yellow card.

– “Mother, can we buy an Edílson Capetinha?” – “No, we have an Edílson Capetinha at home.” Edílson Capetinha at home:pic.twitter.com/uGHOjIZhBV — Tottenham Brasil 🇧🇷 (@TottenhamBrasil) August 28, 2022

trivela assistance

Three minutes before, shortly after entering the match, Richarlison recovered a ball in the attacking field, advanced on the right and gave a beautiful pass, with a trivela, for Harry Kane’s header, with the goalkeeper already beaten.

The victory was Tottenham’s third in the Premier League. The team led by Antonio Conte has 10 points and is in third place in the competition.