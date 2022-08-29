Rivers and lakes ‘shrink’ in Europe, China and the US with extreme drought; compare satellite images | Global warming

The extreme weather events that are sweeping Europe with drought and causing China’s worst heatwave in recent history can even be seen from space: An analysis of satellite images of affected areas shows the impact of the climate crisis on several regions of the globe (see example at the top of the article).

US, Europe and Asia face record droughts; How serious is the scenario and its causes?

Below, see the comparison of the “before and after” in photos released by NASA and ESA – the space agencies of the United States and Europe, respectively – and by the Copernicus service of the European Union.

The images show the Po, Rhine and Danube rivers in Europe, the Alto Lindoso Dam in Portugal, lakes in the USA and the Yangtze River in China.

Po River, Placencia, Italy

In the first comparison of satellite images, it is possible to see the before and after of the Po River, in the Italian city of Piacenza (see map below).

The river is the longest in Italy and has reached record low levels after months without rain. With the drought, the Po River, which was normally a large body of water, dried up and large strips of sand were exposed.

In July, during the worst drought in 70 yearsItaly declared a state of emergency in five northern regions of the country around the river.

2 of 8 Rio Po, Piacenza, Italy — Photo: Arte/g1 Po River, Piacenza, Italy — Photo: Arte/g1

River Rhine, Cologne, Germany

The River Rhine is the second longest river in Europe and an important route for commercial products on the continent.

In the last week, according to a statement from the German government, the Rhine, which flows from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea, has seen its water levels drop below 40 centimeters in some parts of your bed.

According to the ESA, normally, the lowest water levels are observed in September or October in the river, but these levels are now emerging earlier than usual. In the image above, you can see a portion of the river that crosses the German city of Cologne.

3 of 8 River Rhine, Cologne, Germany — Photo: Arte/g1 River Rhine, Cologne, Germany — Photo: Arte/g1

Alto Lindoso Dam, Portugal

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), it rained almost half of what would be expected from October last year to August this year in the country.

Apart from that, the government estimates that most of mainland Portugal is in a severe drought. (55.2%) or extreme (44.8%), with emphasis on the south and part of the north of the country, as in the vicinity of the image above, in the Alto Lindoso Dam, which in July registered only 15% of its capacity.

4 of 8 Alto Lindoso Dam, Portugal — Photo: Arte/g1 Alto Lindoso Dam, Portugal — Photo: Arte/g1

Danube River, Silistra, Bulgaria

With about 2,800 km in length, the Danube River is the second longest river in Europe and serves as a route for the flow of vessels on the continent.

In this image above released by the Copernicus program, the highlight is a point on the river in the city of Silistra, Bulgaria.

Although some sandbars are already visible at this location, this stretch remains navigable, unlike other river routes.

In early August, the water level in Tulcea, Romania, was at 51 cm, 6 cm below the minimum value for navigation.

5 of 8 Danube River — Photo: Arte/g1 Danube River — Photo: Arte/g1

consequences on France and not UK

Satellite images released by Copernicus also reveal that it was not just the landscape of European rivers that changed because of this drought, the vegetation also suffered greatly.

In the comparison above, we see that much of the French territory is no longer as green as it was in July 2021, a situation very similar to that recorded by the program’s satellites in the vicinity of Cambridge, UK. (see below).

“Across the Northern Hemisphere, this summer is quite exceptional compared to previous years in terms of the total area affected by the drought and the severity of many of these droughts. These are near-record or record-breaking events,” says Cook.

Lake Mead, southwest of the country

Lake Mead is the largest water reservoir in the United States. It supplies millions of people in more than seven American states and even some regions of northern Mexico.

In the image above you can see how low your water levels are. At about 27% of its total capacity, the reservoir is at its lowest point in 85 years, when the lake was first supplied.

6 of 8 Lake Mead — Photo: Arte/g1 Lake Mead — Photo: Arte/g1

At Lake Powell, the second largest reserve in the United States, the situation is not much different either.

The reservoir is at about 26% capacity, its lowest level since 1967.

7 of 8 Lake Powell, Utah — Photo: Arte/g1 Lake Powell, Utah — Photo: Arte/g1

China’s largest river, the Yangtze, is also suffering the effects of a severe drought.

In the image above, ESA photographed, in two different periods, the riverbed near the city of Chongqing, a relatively large municipality in the southwest of the country. In the 2022 image, you can see exposed sandbars.

According to China’s Ministry of Water Resources, the Yangtze River basin recorded its lowest rainfall for a summer since 1961.