Rock in Rio: mobile ticket only, how to get there, what you can bring: see the festival guide | Rock in Rio 2022

The ninth edition of Rock in Rio in his homeland starts on September 2nd. There will be seven days of shows in the City of Rock, in the West Zone of Rio.

Below, the g1 compiled the main doubts about programming, mobility, rules and food.

Digital wallet with tickets to Rock in Rio — Photo: Eduardo Pierre/g1

Tickets, only on mobile

Forget about crumpled sheets, magnetic cards or chip bracelets. This year, admission will be 100% digital and must be presented at turnstiles only by cell phone.

And it’s not about downloading a PDF and displaying it on the roulette wheel, or photographing the completed purchase: it is necessary to add the ticket to a digital walletlike Google’s — any other form will not be accepted.

The process has to be done entirely on mobile — no use opening on the computer.

How to download my ticket?

First, in the mobile browser, go to Ingresso.com. in option Rock in Riofollow the instructions to fill out a short preform (with your name and social security number) and then add the ticket to the device.

How to transfer my ticket?

Who bought someone a ticket need, also by cell phone, to indicate the transfer. The recipient must have an Ingresso.com account and a digital wallet. The buyer only needs to inform the companion’s email address – the same registered on the platform.

There will be no virtual transfer option on the day of the show. The download is available until 11:59 pm the day before the chosen date.

Until the last update of this report, Climatempo was predicting rain only for the second week of the festival, on the 8th and 11th.

Can I take an umbrella?

No, and anyone who insists will be barred and forced to leave the accessory at the door.

What are the show times?

They will be the same as the last festival.

See a summary in this table:

Times of the main shows of Rock in Rio 2022 Time Friday (2) Saturday (3) Sunday (4) Thursday (8) Friday (9) Saturday (10) Sunday (11) 3:30 pm (Sunset) Black Panther + Devotees Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol matuê Duda Beat Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley Wish Bullet Liniker + Luedji Luna 16:55 (Sunset) Metal Allegiance Shaman + Bro MCs Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena Gloria Groove john Gilsons + Jorge Aragão Power! Elza lives 18h (World) Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra Hello Jota Quest CPM 22 Initial Capital djavan Ivete Sangalo 19:05 (Sunset) Living Color + Steve Vai Criolo + Mayra Andrade Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira Corinne Bailey Era 1985: the tribute Maria Rita Macy Gray 20:10 (World) Gojira Jason Derulo Iza Offspring Billy Idol bastille Rita Ora 21:15 (Sunset) Bullet for My Valentine Racionais MC’s Gilberto Gil with his family Jessie J Avril Lavigne CeeLo Green ludmilla 22:20 (World) Iron Maiden marshmello Demi Lovato Måneskin fall out Boy Camila Cabello Megan Thee Stallion 00:10 (World) dream theater Post Malone Justin bieber Armas e Rosas green Day Coldplay Dua Lipa

Rock in Rio Headliners, from left; Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N' Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1; Fábio Tito/g1; Flavio Moraes/g1; Celso Tavares/g1; Kevin Winter/The Recording Academy/AFP

From 6pm to midnight, the attractions on the Mundo and Sunset stages alternate without overlapping.

On the other stages, spectators will have to choose. The New Dance Order, of electronic music, plays straight from 4pm. The other spaces – such as Favela, Rock District and Supernova – have simultaneous programming.

What is the schedule for the other stages?

The complete line-up can be seen here.

Megatennis dirty with mud remember Rock in Rio from 1985 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The festival is set up in Barra Olympic Park, on Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno. See shipping options below.

What time do the gates open?

The public can enter 2 pm. The music already starts to roll in the spaces and goes to the 4 am.

Until what time can I enter?

The gates close at 1h.

The best way to get to the City of Rock it’s by bus. There are two modes: Rock Express it’s the First class.

What is the difference between Rock Express and First Class?

O Rock Express leaves the terminals oceanic garden (where there is a connection to the subway) and Dawn (where BRT lines leave). Buses go through the BRT chutesrunning away from traffic.

already the First class departs from different points of RJ to a terminal inside Cidade do Rock.

Ordinary buses will run from 12 am to 5 am connecting Jardim Oceânico and Alvorada to Parque Olímpico Station.

the ticket costs R$22, round trip — regardless of whether the person takes only one of the snippets.

The purchase is made online.

The ticket costs R$ 125, round trip, and leaves inside the City of Rock. The lines depart from these locations:

Riogaleão Airport: Arrival Terminal 2 Barra da Tijuca – beach: Av. Lucio Costa 3,600 Bossa Nova Mix: in front of Santos Dumont Airport departures Botafogo Praia Shopping: Rua Professor Alfredo Gomes Center: Rua da Assembleia 10 Copacabana: Rua Siqueira Campos, in front of 143 downtown Ipanema: Rua Prudente De Moraes, next to Praça General Osório Lagoa: Avenida Borges de Medeiros, service lane, 1424 Niteroi: Don Orioni Square Norteshopping new america Petrópolis: Rua Padre Siqueira, in front of nº 419 Recreation: Av. das Americas, corner with Av. Jose Luiz Ferraz Rio Design Barra Novo Rio Bus Station: Platform 58 Tijuca: Rua Almirante Cochrane 146

The purchase is made online, where there are times available.

It is possible to board at one point and choose another route to return. On the way home, drivers are allowed to disembark anywhere along the route.

The festival recommends taking public transport and special buses.

Streets near the City of Rock will be closed from 2 pm to 6 am on concert days, and only residents will be able to pass through the lockout points — registration is now closed.

THE Avenida Ambassador Abelardo Bueno, where the City of Rock gate is located, for example, will be closed between Salvador Allende and Arroio Pavuna avenues. Internal ways, such as the aroazesa Franz Weissman and the Francisco de Paula will also be closed.

However, it will be possible to park in the Shopping Metropolitano Barrawhose entrance is before the barriers, and walk 2 km.

Map of Rock in Rio 2022 bans — Photo: Infographics: Juan Silva/g1

Yea — but it will be necessary to walk a little. The application has set up a base in Riocentro, about 1 km of the Olympic Park, for embarkation and disembarkation. In addition to a space to sit and rest, the place will have restrooms, cell phone charging stations and food trucks.

The venue will also have designated lanes in the waiting area. In this way, partner drivers will be able to inform users, via the app, in which lane they are waiting.

To get to the place and have access to the event, the user just has to type Riocentro Convention Center as a destination in the Uber app. There, signposts and the Uber support team will inform the direction to the Olympic Park.

When the music ends and the audience is ready to go home, just go back to Espaço Uber, in Riocentro, request a car and wait.

Yea — but it will be necessary to change. Jardim Oceânico Station, which integrates with the special service Rock Express, it will be open 24 hours for boarding. The other stations in the system will operate at their normal boarding time and, during the night, will remain open, but only for disembarkation.

On weekdays, trains on lines 1 and 4 will travel between Uruguay and Jardim Oceânico, with transfers between lines 1 and 2 at stations on the shared stretch (Botafogo – Central) during the festival’s regular hours.

Line 2 trains will travel between Pavuna and Botafogo, from 5:00 am to 11:59 pm, with transfer on the shared stretch between Botafogo and Central. However, during the early hours, between 00:00 and 05:00, after the regular operation, the transfer will be made at Estácio.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the transfer of all lines will be mandatory at Estacio Station.

The concessionaire suggests that customers buy the ticket in advance, which costs R$ 6.50 each way, to facilitate boarding at the time of the event, on the giro.metrorio.com.br/ website or the GIRO app, at the stations, or who pay their tickets by approach with cards or devices enabled with NFC technology, directly at the turnstile at the time of boarding, or with Riocard.

Can I take food from home?

Yes, but there are restrictions. Each person can enter five items. The organization recommends taking sandwiches in sealed plastic bags – ziplocks – or closed industrialized food packages.

Rigid pots, such as tupperware, are prohibited.

Kit allowed at Rock in Rio: raincoat, plastic bottle without a lid and packaged food – such as sandwiches and fruit – Photo: Narayanna Borges/GloboNews

No, but it is allowed to take a small bottle without a lid to fill with water at the drinking fountains around the City of Rock.