Róger Guedes closes relationship with Vítor Pereira and surpasses Corinthians’ artillery in the last two years | Corinthians

With 11 goals, Róger surpassed Jô’s numbers in 2020, with eight goals, and in 2021, with ten.

The striker arrives for the game against Bragantino, at 21:30 this Monday, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, in a moment of high on the field, with the fans and with Vítor Pereira, a coach who had his differences with the player throughout the season.

Read too:

+ Róger Guedes jokes about joining the “Tropa do Calvo”

+ Renato Augusto creates a new ideal trio

1 of 2 Roger Guedes Vitor Pereira Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians Roger Guedes Vitor Pereira training Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

In a video for Corinthians TV, Timão’s number 10 reported a conversation he had with Vítor after the goal at Maracanã.

– Vítor gives me a hug, talks about the goal and tells me that his assistants wanted to take me out of the game. Then he said: “No, he’s scoring a lot there and he’s going to score for us”. Then he said that he has a little of his merit in the goal – he commented, even citing his defensive recomposition, something that has already been an obstacle between the two.

And this good relationship with the coach has been following the growth of Róger in the team. In recent interviews, Vítor Pereira has been highlighting the delivery and quality of the striker.

Róger Guedes reacts to Corinthians’ draw against Fluminense

Now shirt 10, the player has already warned: it is better not to take him off the field in the final minutes.

– I end up playing with him, I tell him not to take me off at the end of the game. I believe that, since I arrived, I have scored the most goals at the end of the game, and I have that with me, even more so in decisive games. So I played with him not to take more – completed Róger.

In the season, only that goal against Fluminense was at the end of the match. But in 2021, four of the six scored by the striker were in the last minutes.

+ See more news from Corinthians

With 48 games, totaling 3,631 minutes on the field, Róger Guedes has six more goals than the team’s vice-top scorers (Adson and Fábio Santos, with five each) this year.

With a busy week ahead, the forward’s 17 consecutive games shouldn’t take him out of the starting lineup. After the duel with Bragantino, at 21:30 this Monday, Timão returns to the field next Sunday, against Inter.

last scorers of Corinthians per annum:

2021: Jo – 10 goals

2020: Jo – 8 goals

2019: Gustavo – 14 goals

2018: Jason – 15 goals

2017: Jo – 25 goals

2016: Romero – 15 goals

2015: Vágner Love and Jadson – 16 goals

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!