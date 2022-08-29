Róger Guedes joins “Tropa do Calvo” and reacts to moments between Fluminense vs. Corinthians | Corinthians

In a video for Corinthians TV, Róger Guedes reacted to bids in a 2-2 draw with Fluminense, in the semifinal first leg of the Copa do Brasil. Living a good phase, the striker let loose in this interview format.

Timão’s number 10 commented on Du Queiroz’s jokes, admitted being from “Tropa do Calvo”, a joke on social networks, and took a wave with an isolated kick by the young midfielder.

– Du’s kick was a joke. Cássio saw it from the goal. I’m afraid the camera will catch because I start to have a fit of laughter. He kicks that for God’s sake. He likes to get on my bald foot, but he’s already got the crowd, he’s already in Tropa do Calvo, so let’s go – joked the player.

Despite the jokes, Róger Guedes was also serious. About the goal itself, the striker explained that it is the result of a trained play between him and Fagner since 2021.

– It was a goal that Fagner and I trained a lot in training. He’s a guy who finds this pass. I really like doing this move. And Fagner, since last year, was already trying this move. Thank God, against Fluminense, he worked out.

The striker commented on the meaning of his celebration, when he took off his shirt and lifted the number 10 in the middle of the field.

– I am very happy to have helped the team with a goal in this game. The dimension is too big. My first at Maracanã too. Ramiro was trying to put his foot out, right? Thank God he hit the beam and came in to be mine (laughs). I wanted to show the fans that today I wear number 10, and they are well served – said Róger.

