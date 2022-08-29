Ronaldo evaluates gesture and cites Cruzeiro access: ‘Results came quickly’

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo should closely monitor the possible game of Cruzeiro access

Majority member of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Nazrio counts the days to celebrate the return of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Excited about the celestial moment, Fenmeno evaluated the work that has been done by his entire team in front of the Minas Gerais club and spoke about the expectation for access.

This Sunday (28/8), the businessman was at Camp Nou and watched the defeat of Real Valladolid by 4-0 to Barcelona, ​​in the 3rd round of the Spanish Championship. However, before the ball rolled, Ronaldo gave an interview TNT Sports and referred to Cruzeiro.

“The truth is that we worked hard to make all this happen. The sporting results came very quickly, but we looked for it, there are a lot of people in this work. .

“The team is aggressive, brave, willing to have the ball and is offensive. And we made difficult choices and everything ended up going very well. Now, we are very close to accessing the First Division and we are going with everything. Next year, Cruzeiro be in Serie A, where he belongs,” he added.

With the positive result, Raposa reached 57 points in the table – 10 more than Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4 of the national competition.

Ronaldo should closely monitor the possible game of Cruzeiro’s access. He will land in Belo Horizonte at the beginning of next month. The businessman is expected to watch, in Mineiro, the game against Cricima, on September 4 (Sunday), at 4 pm, for the 28th round.

Before that, the celestial team has a commitment against Sampaio Corra. The duel is scheduled for this Tuesday (30), at 7 pm, at Castelo, in So Lus, in Maranho.