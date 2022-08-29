Ronaldo evaluates gesture and cites Cruzeiro access: ‘Results came quickly’

Majority member of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Nazrio counts the days to celebrate the return of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Excited about the celestial moment, Fenmeno evaluated the work that has been done by his entire team in front of the Minas Gerais club and spoke about the expectation for access.
“The truth is that we worked hard to make all this happen. The sporting results came very quickly, but we looked for it, there are a lot of people in this work. .
“The team is aggressive, brave, willing to have the ball and is offensive. And we made difficult choices and everything ended up going very well. Now, we are very close to accessing the First Division and we are going with everything. Next year, Cruzeiro be in Serie A, where he belongs,” he added.
With the positive result, Raposa reached 57 points in the table – 10 more than Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4 of the national competition.
Before that, the celestial team has a commitment against Sampaio Corra. The duel is scheduled for this Tuesday (30), at 7 pm, at Castelo, in So Lus, in Maranho.