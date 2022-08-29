Russia attacks region of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest

Ukraine recorded bombings this weekend in the region of the Zaporizhzia, the largest in Europe. Russian artillery fired last night into Ukrainian cities on the opposite side of the Dnipro River from the nuclear power plant.

The new attacks add to the anguish of residents and the concerns of the international community of a radioactive disaster. Yesterday, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy agency, the Energoatomwarned of the risk of “leakage of radioactive substances” from the plant – an accident could blanket Germany, Poland and Slovakia with radioactive material.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram on Sunday that Russian forces had attacked residential buildings in the region’s main town, Zaporizhzhia, about a two-hour drive from the plant, and in the eastern city of Orikhiv.

On Saturday, staruk told a Ukrainian TV network that residents were being instructed to use iodine in the event of a radiation leak.

Ukraine’s military reported shelling nine more towns in the area opposite the river. dnipro from the plant, according to a daily report. The RIA agency said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that the air force hit a plant in the manufacture of aircraft engines Engine sich in the region, where the helicopters were repaired.

Reuters could not verify these reports.

27.Aug.22 – Residential houses destroyed by Russian military attack are seen as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Orikhiv town, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Image: STRINGER/REUTERS

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) announced today that Ukraine recorded a series of attacks in the area of ​​the plant between Thursday (25) and Saturday (27).

“Information on the nature of the damage is incomplete,” the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the IAEA, the attacks hit the so-called special buildings of the plant, located about 100 meters from the reactor buildings. There was also damage to some water pipes, now repaired.

Ukraine also reported that “all security systems remain operational and that radioactivity is within the framework of normality”.

Russia and Ukraine exchange bombing accusations

The Russian Defense Ministry said there were more Ukrainian bombings at the zaporizhzia in the last 24 hours. Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company Energoatom said it had no new information about attacks on the plant.

Captured by Russian troops in March but still run by Ukrainian officials, the nuclear complex has been a major focus of the six-month conflict.

The US State Department said in a statement on Sunday that Moscow did not want to recognize the serious radiological hazard at the Zaporizhzhia plant. The ministry said Russia blocked the final version of a nuclear non-proliferation agreement because the document mentioned such a risk.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said nine shells fired by Ukrainian artillery in two separate strikes hit the grounds of the nuclear power plant.

“Currently, full-time technical personnel are monitoring the technical condition of the nuclear power plant and ensuring its operation. The radiation situation in the nuclear power plant area remains normal,” he said in a statement.

The United Nations and Kiev have called for the removal of military equipment and personnel from the factory to ensure the site is not a target.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian forces had turned the plant into a military base, putting the entire continent at risk.

“Russian military must leave the factory,” he wrote on Twitter.

The UN nuclear agency, the IAEA, is awaiting authorization for its employees to visit the plant, which should be “very, very close” to happening, the head of the entity said on Thursday.

*With information from Reuters and ANSA