Russian spy infiltrates Italy’s high society to gain access to NATO members

A woman of Russian nationality has been undercover for years as a spy at the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) base in Naples, Italy, according to published last Friday (26) by the newspaper La Repubblica and the magazine Der Spiegel, after a journalistic investigation that lasted more than ten months.

The investigation, which also involved Bellingcat and The Insider, describes the spy as a woman in her 30s, “cosmopolitan and self-assured, who speaks six languages”.

According to the information released, she managed to get into the social influence circles of Naples, NATO base employees and the Sixth Fleet of the United States Navy.

The Russian passport with which she managed to enter Italy belongs to the same series used by the spies of the Russian military secret service, according to the journalistic investigation.





The woman said her name was María Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, said she was born in Peru and had a German father. However, later research showed that her name was Olga Kolobova and that she was the daughter of a colonel in the Russian Army.

The whereabouts of the then-known Kuhfeldt Rivera were lost in September 2018, when Bellingcat and The Insider published the names of Russian spies who tried to poison agent Sergey Skripal and Bulgarian arms producer Emil Gebrev.

After that, she left Naples for Moscow, leaving no trace.

It was not possible to identify the information that the spy had access to or if she spread any viruses on the phones and computers of people close to her, but it is known that she “contacted key figures in NATO and the United States Navy”, according to points out the journalistic investigation.



