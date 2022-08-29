Salles and Janones fight and are reprimanded by Band security; Look







Ricardo Salles and André Janones fight backstage at debate Photo: Playback/Twitter

Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and federal deputy André Janones (Avante) staged a fight backstage at the first presidential debate held this Sunday night, 28, at Band studios in São Paulo.

The atmosphere in the VIP area heated up as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) answered the question posed by the president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the first clash of the event.





Ricardo Salles follow the debate on Band Photo: Karen Lemos/Terra

Bolsonaro’s campaign reacted to the PT’s reply, which cited the drop in deforestation in his government, with cries of ‘lie’. Amid the shouting, Salles went after Janones, but was reprimanded by security.

After the incident, security was reinforced in the VIP area, where journalists and members of the presidential campaigns follow the debate.





Security was beefed up backstage after brawl Photo: Karen Lemos/Terra