Salles and Janones fight and are reprimanded by Band security; Look

Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and federal deputy André Janones (Avante) staged a fight backstage at the first presidential debate held this Sunday night, 28, at Band studios in São Paulo.
The atmosphere in the VIP area heated up as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) answered the question posed by the president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the first clash of the event.
Bolsonaro’s campaign reacted to the PT’s reply, which cited the drop in deforestation in his government, with cries of ‘lie’. Amid the shouting, Salles went after Janones, but was reprimanded by security.
After the incident, security was reinforced in the VIP area, where journalists and members of the presidential campaigns follow the debate.
There was almost a fight now in the Band lounge. Bolsonarista Ricardo Salles and Lula André Janones got excited and needed to be separated by security. Confusion started when Lula cited a drop in deforestation in his government and Salles shouted a contest. #OGlobonasEleicoes pic.twitter.com/lf8moOOvKV
— Bernardo Mello Franco (@BernardoMF) August 29, 2022