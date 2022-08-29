Sampa Sky bans lookout after glass cracking at 150 meters high, in downtown SP – 08/28/2022 – Tours

One of the windows of the Sampa Sky viewpoint, located in the Mirante do Vale building, in downtown São Paulo, cracked last Wednesday while a visitor took pictures of the structure. Located at 150 meters high, it had to be interdicted.

The case went viral on social media after another person present at the scene, Ketany Santos, posted a video on his social media showing the moment of the event. In the images, it is possible to see one of the glass plates, which form a kind of transparent, cracked box.

Santos also recorded the moment when Sampa Sky employees covered the place with a tarp, while visitors flocked to understand and record what was happening. On TikTok, the video has already had more than 111,000 likes and 3,500 shares via WhatsApp.

Sampa Sky issued a statement reinforcing the attraction’s security and explaining that its viewpoints are made with four layers of ten-millimeter glass and three more layers of structural PVB, a kind of resin with strong adhesion. The company did not give details, however, of what would have caused the problem.

“We have a team of specialists who periodically carry out all the maintenance, precisely so that visitors can be sure they are safe to ‘walk in heights’ on the streets of São Paulo. This week, the first layer of glass from one of our deck cracked for an adverse reason”, he informed about what happened.

“We clarify that this fact does not represent any danger for our visitors, since we have all the reinforcement in the structure. This surface layer is already being changed and we will have this second deck again in the coming days.”

Currently, Sampa Sky has two transparent boxes that serve as viewpoints, but another two are under construction and should be ready by December. Visits to the attraction continue to occur normally, even with one of the viewpoints undergoing maintenance. “Rest assured that our priority will always be everyone’s safety”, concludes the note.

Sampa Sky opened in August last year, on the 42nd floor of the Mirante do Vale building, and received both a vast number of visitors and criticism in its first months of operation.

On one of the decks you can see the Anhangabaú valley, the Martinelli building and the Santander Lighthouse. In the other, which is on the east side of the building, what is most impressive is the view from the glass floor, which leads straight to Avenida Prestes Maia. The spaces are about 150 meters high from the ground.