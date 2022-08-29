Sampa Sky viewpoint glass cracks 150 meters high; place was banned

Influencer Renata Tellers walks inside Sampa Sky, a reinforced glass box that juts out beyond the building and lets you see not only the skyline but also the ground beneath your feet, in downtown São Paulo, Brazil, Aug 3, 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

After a year of operation, the floor of one of the windows of the Sampa Sky cracked last Wednesday (24th) and is now banned. The building, which is located in the center of São Paulo and is one of the tallest in the city, has an all-glass gazebo, serving as a tourist attraction in the city.

See below the moment when the glass cracks:

The glass would have cracked for “adverse reason”, and the company responsible for the place did not give further details of what may have happened.

Those responsible stated to the g1 portal that a new part should arrive next week and as soon as that happens, the replacement will be made.

Hotelier Ketany Santos, 23, filmed the cracked glass on one of the two decks of the Mirante do Vale building and posted it on social media this Friday (26). After that, visitors to the site expressed concern about the safety of the attraction.

The images of the young woman went viral. On Tik Tok alone, they had more than 100,000 likes, in addition to being shared several times.

For g1, Ketany said he was waiting his turn to take a picture on the deck when the glass cracked when a man was inside the box. The site was later closed.

“The glass cracked when he was sitting. And it made a very loud noise that those who were there realized that it had cracked because of the noise it made. And then he got up a little scared. Then we got closer to see if it had cracked, and it had cracked “, said the young woman.

She also said that many people who were in line gave up taking the photo on the other glass deck.

“Everyone who was there was a little scared by the noise. It made a very loud noise. Then the people who work there at Sampa Sky talked to the guy who was sitting there at the time… I think probably to ascertain the facts, to see what happened. But it really had nothing to do with the boy. He was just sitting taking a picture when it broke”, he reported.

Sampa Sky was contacted for comment on the case and in a statement it said only that “this happened on Wednesday, we immediately closed this deck and this surface layer of glass will be replaced this week”.