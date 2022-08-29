Santander talks about a “new normal” for multiples of banks – and downgrades Itaú and Bradesco

Itaú, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil are trading at a significant discount from pre-covid levels: an average of 1.1x book valuecompared to 1.8x in early 2020.

Detail: they are more capitalized, with a higher ROE and more robust provisions than that at that time.

Still, Santander thinks the sector is losing its attractiveness — and it’s time to jump ship.

This morning, the bank’s analysts lowered the recommendation for Itaú and Bradesco from buy to neutral, with target prices falling to R$32 and R$23, respectively.

The only one that was saved was Banco do Brasil, which “closed its gap of profitability relative to private banks,” which should lead to a repricing of the stock, analysts said.

BB’s target price was raised to R$64, a upside potential of more than 50% compared to the screen price.

Santander said that the downgrade of the two largest private banks have mainly to do with the increase in the CoE (the cost of equity) and the worsening of the macro environment, which could lead to a more structural reduction in the sector’s multiples.

“We previously believed that discounting banks to pre-covid levels was a reason to buy the sector, as valuations would eventually converge to historic levels,” wrote analyst Henrique Navarro.

“But what if the pandemic has drastically changed the landscape of the industry and the multiple histories no longer make sense? And if we are entering a ‘new normal’ in terms of price/book value — driven not just by the legacy of covid but rising capital costs, peak NPLs, and political and macroeconomic uncertainty?”

Santander also noted that if Brazil enters a recession in 2023, large banks will face two negative impacts on their actions: one momentum bad technical for stocks in general; and the risk of them deciding to lower their credit originations as a precaution.

“This is not our baseline scenario, as we still expect Itaú, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil to deliver 10% growth in credit in 2023,” the analyst wrote. “But there is a risk of downside.”

Pedro Arbex