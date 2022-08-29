São Paulo and Fortaleza are scheduled to play at Morumbi; see teams

São Paulo is scheduled full of news to face Fortaleza this afternoon (28), at Morumbi. With an eye on the Sudamericana, coach Rogério Ceni gives some starters a break and tests a new formation in midfield. The ball rolls at 16:00 (Brasília time), and you can follow all the moves on the UOL Scoreboard.

Ceni rides São Paulo with Jandrei; Ferraresi, Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo and Welington; Nikao and Calleri.

The Morumbi team cannot count on Arboleda (ankle injury), Miranda (ankle trauma) and Caio (knee injury). Goalkeeper Felipe Alves is missing because he is loaned to the club precisely by Fortaleza.

On the other side of the confrontation, Vojvoda scales Fortaleza with Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison, Lucas Sasha and Ronald; Moses, Thiago Galhardo and Robson. The Leão is missing Depietri (strain in the thigh) and Lucas Crispim (discomfort in the thigh).

The duel at Morumbi is for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, and the teams are going through very different stages: São Paulo has not won for three matches, and Fortaleza is undefeated for five games and is recovering in the championship, with four consecutive victories. In the classification, Tricolor Paulista has 29 points, and Leão has 27.