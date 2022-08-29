São Paulo loses to Fortaleza 1-0 in the Brasileirão

Fortaleza relied on its marking, held back São Paulo and won 1-0 this afternoon (28), for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. The game at Morumbi had a goal from Juninho Capixaba, but the best on the field was goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who made four incredible saves to secure the result.

Fortaleza maintains its recovery in the Brasileirão, reaches the fifth consecutive victory with the best campaign of the return and rises to 30 points. It just surpasses São Paulo, which has 29 and suffers the fourth defeat in five rounds. Who opens the relegation zone is Cuiabá, with 24 points. The Tricolor left the field to boos from part of its fans.

São Paulo now turns its attention to the Copa Sudamericana, as it visits Atlético-GO on Thursday (1st), in the first leg of the semifinals. Fortaleza has the whole week to train before taking on Botafogo on Sunday (4), again for the Brasileirão.

São Paulo’s performance: Little creativity

Against a well-armed defense, São Paulo had the ball, but lacked creativity. There were thirty minutes of sluggishness until they conceded the goal, and the Tricolor only improved after that. He had a good second half and put pressure on the opponent, but he stopped in great performance by the opposing goalkeeper in the best chances he created.

Fortaleza performance: Marking and inspired goalkeeper

Solid in defense, Vojvoda’s team went to Morumbi to try to exploit São Paulo’s mistakes. He couldn’t fit in so many counterattacks, but he found the ball he wanted in Juninho Capixaba’s goal. From then on, he was only concerned with defending, he came under pressure, but when he needed to, he had the security of Fernando Miguel.

It went well: Fernando Miguel becomes a wall

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Fortaleza’s goalkeeper was the best on the field with fundamental defenses. One in Galoppo’s header at close range, another growing in front of Calleri inside the small area. The most impressive was a header by Luciano, but there was another one at close range, this one with a strong kick by Calleri inside the area. It’s no wonder that Leão reached the sixth straight game without conceding a goal.

It was bad: Luciano misses good chances

The striker was far from the level he usually shows for São Paulo. He came on in the second minute, after Nikão’s injury, but missed important chances: the first inside the small area, with an empty goal; in the second he pierced; and in the third he headed in the right direction, but stopped on Fernando Miguel.

Sao Paulo starts too slow

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The home team opened the game with 70% possession of the ball in the first half hour, but not knowing exactly what to do with it. Well organized, Fortaleza closed, controlled the pace in marking and waited to counterattack when he could. Diego Costa had a chance in a corner, but headed over; then Welington tried a long shot, which Fernando Miguel slotted in.

Fortress fits attack and comes out in front

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

The move that Fortaleza was waiting for appeared in the 32nd minute. After a win-lose in midfield, Juninho Capixaba opened the game, appeared on Pablo Maia’s back and hit hard to open the scoring.

São Paulo wakes up and goes upstairs

The goal conceded made São Paulo more daring, willing to risk a little more. The sense of urgency made the team appear more frequently in the opposing area, and the new posture quickly turned to pressure on Fortaleza. Shortly after the goal, a quick attack had a pivot from Calleri for Nestor to kick hard, then Welington hitting the crossbar on the rebound. Minutes later, in a corner, Fernando Miguel made the best save of the first half with a header by Galoppo after a corner.

Fernando Miguel makes his name

It had already been like that in the first half, and in the second it was the same: the Fortaleza goalkeeper had a very happy afternoon at Morumbi. As São Paulo grew in the game and the visiting team retired, the goalkeeper became more demanded. In the main move, Calleri and Luciano had chances inside the small area, but the first stopped on Fernando Miguel and the second sent it out.

Sao Paulo misses too many goals

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

São Paulo’s second half was all about pressure on the opponent. The team created more, insisted on top and bottom and had clear opportunities to score their goals, but they missed the shots. Luciano punctured a ball inside the area, then Calleri had time to hit him in the chest and fill his foot, but he hit Fernando Miguel. Tricolor couldn’t find any way to tie and suffered the fourth defeat in five rounds of the Brasileirão.

Jandrei and Ferraresi get in the way

Goalkeeper and defender did not speak the same language this afternoon and scared the fan in two moves of the first half. The first in the seventh minute, when Jandrei wanted to speed up a goal kick and hit Ferraresi, who was passing in front (see below). Then, just before the break, the goalkeeper came out of the goal badly and was almost betrayed by a deflection by his teammate in a cross in the area. In the second half, he also had bad starts, but he was lucky that a bid was stopped for offside and in another he had time to recover.

Nikão leaves at two minutes

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

São Paulo’s number 10 was selected as a starter, but stayed only two minutes on the field. He tried to intercept a ball from Zé Welison in midfield, felt pain and had to be substituted. Luciano entered the place. According to Tricolor doctors, Nikão felt a hook in his thigh. He must undergo examinations to see if there is any injury at the site.

Datasheet

SÃO PAULO 0 x 1 FORTALEZA

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 24th round

Date and time: August 28, 2022, Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA/MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow Cards: Reinaldo, Patrick (São Paulo); Benevenuto, Fernando Miguel (Fortaleza)

Goal: Juninho Capixaba, in the 32nd minute of the first half

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Ferraresi (Igor Gomes), Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia (Alisson), Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo (Patrick) and Welington (Reinaldo); Nikão (Luciano) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison, Lucas Sasha and Ronald (Tinga); Moisés (Romarinho), Thiago Galhardo (Hercules) and Robson (Matheus Vargas). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.