São Paulo will receive a hefty sum with the sale of Antony to Manchester United; See values

The novel between Manchester United and ajax involving the Brazilian striker Antony had its end decreed this Sunday, the 28th. Journalists specialized in the ball market reported that the Dutch club agreed to sell its main player.

After two rejected proposals, the Manchester United gave in and offered the long-awaited 100 million euros (about R$504 million at the current price) to the ajax to close the hiring of the athlete of the Brazilian Team.

And there are Brazilian clubs that are celebrating this negotiation as a title. O Sao Pauloclub that revealed Antony, sold the player in 2020 for around BRL 74 million at the time. In addition, he took a 20% profit from a future sale.

Of the R$504 million involved in the negotiation between ajax and Manchester UnitedO Sao Paulo receives 3.5% from FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, which amounts to R$17.64 million. In addition, the São Paulo club is still entitled to R$ 79 million in capital gains, totaling R$ 96.6 million.

MONEY IN GOOD TIME

As in recent years, cash flow from Sao Paulo works at the limit. To close the name without major problems, the club believed in a big sale. With that, the R$ 96.6 million arrives at a good time so as not to asphyxiate the Tricolor paulista.