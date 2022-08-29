Scientists find blood abnormalities in people with long-term Covid

Two and a half years after the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed, science has developed vaccines, the death rate has dropped a lot, but researchers are still trying to understand exactly how the long Covid happens, and how to treat it. It is estimated that one in five patients who have had the infection suffer from its effects in the following weeks.

A study published in a pre-print version by immunologists at Yale University, in the United States, seems to be close to the answer. By analyzing blood samples from 99 patients with long-term Covid, the scientists even looked at the granular aspects of defense T cells, which participate in the body’s response to infections.

They found that patients with long-term Covid had low levels of cortisol, the stress hormone that helps the body control inflammation, among other functions. Some symptoms of the drop in cortisol are fatigue and muscle weakness — exactly the most common signs of Covid-19.

T cells also appear to be fighting invaders even weeks after infection — it remains unclear whether the battle is against reservoirs of coronavirus hidden in the body, or other viruses, such as Epstein-Barr. Scientists have found markers of cells exhausted by the long struggle, which causes chronic inflammation in the body.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (16) Without having a definitive name, the set of symptoms that continues after the cure of the coronavirus infection is called Post-Covid Syndrome, Long Covid, Persistent Covid or Prolonged Covid. freepik *** sick child Long-term Covid is defined as cases in which the symptoms of the infection last for more than 4 weeks. Also, some other patients even recover quickly, but have long-term problems. Pixabay Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 *** sick child One of the most recent and comprehensive articles on the topic is from a group of universities in the United States, Mexico and Sweden. The researchers selected the most relevant publications on prolonged Covid around the world and identified 55 main symptoms. iStock ***Covid-Influenza-Omicron-Delta Among the 47,910 patients who took part in the studies, the five main symptoms detected were: fatigue, headache, difficulty paying attention, hair loss and difficulty breathing. Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Covid-Influenza-Omicron-Delta-3 Prolonged Covid is also common after mild and moderate versions of the infection, without the patient needing hospitalization. About 80% of people who caught the disease still had some symptoms at least two weeks after curing the virus.freepik *** long covid In addition, one of the studies analyzed points out that fatigue after the coronavirus is more common among women, as well as hair loss.metropolises Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***anxiety-isolation-pandemic-syndrome-health Experts believe that the long Covid could be a “second wave” of the damage caused by the virus to the body. The initial infection causes some people’s immune systems to become overwhelmed, attacking not just the virus but the body’s own tissues. Getty Images ***elderly-covid-ômicron-hospitalization-health For now, there is still no adequate treatment for this clinical condition that appears after recovery from Covid-19. The main focus is on controlling symptoms and gradually increasing daily activities.Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***photo-covid-long Despite a full recovery from the disease, recent studies from the University of Washington in Saint Louis, in the United States, warn that anyone recovered from Covid-19 can suffer complications in the year following infection.Getty Images ***photo-covid-long Data from 150,000 people who had the virus were analyzed to get at the most common complications. Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ***photo-covid-long The risk of having a heart attack, for example, is 63% higher for those who have already had the infection. The chance of coronary artery disease rises to 72%, and for a heart attack, 52%Getty Images ***photo-covid-long It also draws the attention of scientists the increase in the number of patients with depression and anxietyGetty Images Metrópoles 6 partner advertising long covid(4) The study also recorded cases of coronary artery disease, heart failure, blood clots, irregular heartbeat and pulmonary embolism.Getty Images 0

Immunologist Akiko Iwasaki says that it was difficult to find people who had Covid-19 and did not suffer after the infection to form the control group — of the 119 volunteers, only 39 did not have long-term Covid. The disease is not uniform, and it is difficult to create a standard for classifying patients.

The results are still preliminary, but the scientific community believes the work could provide insights into how to deal with patients, testing drugs like Paxlovid or therapies used to deal with autoimmune diseases.

“As a scientist, of course I would like to have all the pieces of the puzzle before I start doing clinical trials. But patients cannot wait,” said Akiko, in an interview with the scientific journal Science.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.