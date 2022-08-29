See how the PicPay credit card works

O PicPay offers a debit and credit card to its customers. The tool has a number of advantages, including cashback up to 5% of the money spent on purchases. It is worth mentioning that all services are accessed through the fintech application. But does the card charge an annual fee? Find out below.

What are the advantages of the PicPay card?

  • Debit and credit function;
  • Physical and virtual version;
  • Mastercard brand;
  • Contactless technology (payments by approach);
  • Accepted for international purchases (you must call the Customer Service to activate the Travel Notice;
  • Security in purchases;
  • More benefits on purchases made on national and foreign websites with the digital card.

After all, does he charge fees and annuity?

The PicPay credit card does not charge an annual fee, monthly fee, issuance or remission. However, some services are charged, such as using the debit function, which charges 6.90 from the second withdrawal of money. In the credit modality, the withdrawal amount is R$ 9.90.

There is also no interest charge. However, to withdraw the money on credit, in international territories, it is necessary to pay R$ 20. To pay a bill with the card, the customer must pay a fee of 2.99% of the payment amount.

Likewise, for payment of bills in installments, there is a charge of 2.99% on the amount of the bill, plus 3.69% on the amount of each installment. If the card invoice is not paid, the customer enters the PicPay rotary, the IOF charge is 6.38% on the invoice installment.

Discover the InterGold card

The card Inter Gold is released to all bank customers after opening the account. The tool grants the following benefits:

  • Original Extended Warranty;
  • Mastercard Global Service;
  • Mastercard Surprise;
  • Mastercard special offers;
  • Protected Purchase Insurance;
  • Price Protection Insurance;

Advantages of the tool:

  • Digital account;
  • Multiple card;
  • Free annuity;
  • International coverage;
  • Payment by approach;
  • Free and unlimited services;
  • Minimum income: one minimum wage (R$ 1,212);
  • Cashback: minimum of 0.25% on the value of purchases.

