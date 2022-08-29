share tweet share share Email

See how to update Caixa Tem Leitor changed number and device and wants to update information through the application, but is not able to.

Answer: The account holder who needs to update the telephone number or e-mail to access the Caixa Tem can make this change at a Caixa branch or a lottery.

To update the registration, you will need to bring original personal documents (RG or CNH) and cell phone.

The bank also informs that those who do not recognize the registered e-mail or telephone number also need to look for an agency with their original personal documents and cell phone.

Payment of social benefits such as Auxílio Brasil, gas vouchers and FGTS, among others, is carried out through the application. In addition, it also allows you to make purchases on the machines or on the internet, make a loan, hire a credit card, check balances and statements, pay bills and slips, make transfers or Pix, among other services.

Message to attend the bank

Sometimes the application itself informs that it is necessary to go to the Caixa branch. This happens when there is a problem with the registration or with the cell phone registration. In this case, it is necessary to go to a bank branch, taking your personal documents and your cell phone, for the safety of the account holder. Source: R7















