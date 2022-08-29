See proposals from the 11 candidates for the DF Government for Health – News

The 11 candidates for the Government of the Federal District dedicated part of their government plans to proposals for Health. O R7 selected some topics and excerpts from the promises of competitors to Palácio do Buriti on the subject.

The government plan is an official document that serves to guide the electorate in choosing the best candidate. Director of the Luiz Gama Institute, the specialist in electoral law Camilo Onoda Caldas highlights that it is up to the citizen to demand compliance with the proposals.

“He [o documento] it is useful both for what the candidate puts in the plan and for what he leaves out. When the government does not address a fundamental issue, it shows that it is not concerned with committing itself to that cause”, recalls the expert.



Check out some of the proposals of each of the 11 candidates for district government





Colonel Moreno (PTB)

The candidate’s plan does not appear in his profile on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) candidacy page. Sought to send the program, Colonel Moreno’s staff did not respond to the report until the last update of this publication.





Ibaneis Rocha (MDB)

• Reduce waiting lines and time for specialized care or diagnoses and avoid unnecessary displacements of patients and health professionals;

• Reinforce the adoption of intelligent, collegiate and shared management, through the implementation of information technologies, to coordinate important and decisive actions in health, subsidizing the process of strategic decision-making;

• Insert a psychologist, physical educator, physiotherapist and nutritionist in the Family Health Program;

• Facilitate user access or primary health care (gateway) and expand family strategy teams, especially Community Health Agents, in order to intensify the territorialization of care by meeting the patient at home (active search).





Izalci Lucas (PSDB)

• Single and general digital registry for all health care networks in the DF’s Unified Health System (SUS);

• Reduction of the geographic areas of the Family Health Territories and expansion of the Family Health teams, Basic Health Units (UBSs) and the frequency of family visits.





Keka Bagno (PSOL)

• Eradicate Iges-DF [Instituto de Gestão Estratégica de Saúde do Distrito Federal] and reallocate investments for the excellent public functioning of health services;

• Contribution of Community Health Agents (ACS) in the Family Health teams, as well as doctors who complete the teams that can be made possible by the last great call for nurses;

• Expand the psychosocial support network, doubling the number of Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) throughout the Federal District. With the goal of Caps alcohol and drugs in all Administrative Regions;

• Professional training in health for the care of trans women, transvestites and trans men in the process of transition to have their specific needs met without transphobia.





Leandro Grass (PV)

• Saúde Perto de Casa: ensuring medical care for 100% of the population close to home, in family clinics, in all cities and in rural areas;

• Develop Alô Saúde, a virtual basic care system, accessible by cell phone at any time;

• Promotion of human health, such as quality urban environments, reduction of the incidence of cardiorespiratory diseases resulting from polluting emissions, green areas as carbon sinks, capture of atmospheric pollutants, noise buffer and afforestation to promote a more pleasant microclimate and as solutions for the management of rainwater, avoiding urban flooding.





Leila (PDT)

• Structuring and replenishing family health teams so that they reach at least 80% of the population;

• Structuring, consolidating and expanding the use of the Situation Room of the DF Health Department, to show qualitative issues such as waiting time and surgery queues, transforming them into an instrument of transparency for the citizen and management for decision-making levels;

• Hospital do Guará (Regional Centro-Sul), the physical structure of the Hospital Regional do Guará is sold out. The Águas Claras Region does not have a public hospital and is served by a partnership with a private hospital or by the HRT, which demonstrates the need to build a unit that supports the region;

• Computerization of the network of medical records, inventories and contacts with patients and appointment scheduling. Computerized systems facilitate management, promote transparency and reinforce control over the use of materials and assets and the allocation of personnel.





Lucas Salles (Christian Democracy)

• Extinction of Iges-DF and strengthening of the Health Department; temporary hiring of medical, nursing and technical professionals; gradually hold public tender to fill vacancies;

• Salary increase for Health workers;

• Carry out a study to transform Centrad into a hospital complex;

• Implementation of the Elderly Hospital.





Paulo Octavio (PSD)

• Strengthen Primary Health Care. Improve the user’s gateway to the system;

• Build the São Sebastião and Recanto das Emas hospitals and expand the number of polyclinics in the DF;

• Effectively deploy telemedicine across the entire patient care cycle, including evidence-based medicine. Implement the “Saúde DF” application, so that the patient can monitor their position in the queue for consultations, exams and surgeries, within their risk classification;

• Carry out surgery joint efforts, organized by pathologies, to meet the repressed demand. Manage idle capacity, both in the public and private network, during shifts, weekends and holidays, in order to ensure user service.





Renan Arruda (PCO)

• More funds for Health and Education and other essential services;

• Put oil wealth at the service of the needs of the Brazilian people, allocating it to public health and education, construction of affordable housing, infrastructure works, etc.





Robson Silva (PSTU)

• Immediate end of Iges-DF;

• Strengthen and expand the number of family health teams to ensure coverage of 100% of the DF population;

• Invest in a single and integrated health network, with ambulance and free transport, ensuring that patients, if necessary, are redistributed, treated and have their problems resolved;

• Nationalization, without compensation, of all private hospitals and private health companies involved in corruption schemes or with overpriced contracts.





Teo (PCB)

• Strengthening of the SUS and enhancement of public, community and family health, with 24-hour operation of the entire health network;

• Public tenders for all areas of health, with appreciation of all careers;

• Investment in modern equipment for the SUS;

• Creation of a public network of popular pharmacies.