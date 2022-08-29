Senate decides on limiting Health Plans to the ANS taxing role this week

President of the house, Rodrigo Pacheco, included the issue in a concentrated effort; Voting will take place this Monday

Senate discusses whether plans are required or not to pay for treatments and medications outside the ANS taxing list



O federal Senate must reverse the limitation of health insurancewith the end of taxing role gives National Health Agency (ANS), this Monday, 29. The president of the house, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), included the theme already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in this week’s concentrated effort. Lawyer Fernanda Varela trusts that the Senate will guarantee the treatments prescribed by doctors outside the list if the coverage has proof of effectiveness, recommendation of the Unified Health System (SUS) or international health agency. “For 20 years, the role was never considered exhaustive. And the problem with this is also that it places the burden of proof on the consumer to be able to prove in court, many times, that the drug or procedure being requested by the assistant physician is not an experimental drug, its inclusion in the role, is approved by international organizations. I believe it will be approved on the 29th, with almost 100% certainty,” she says.

in June the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ) decided that users could no longer have access to treatments and medicines not listed by the ANS. Representatives of operators, ANS and the Ministry of Health consider that the approval of the project will imply an increase in monthly fees and even the end of companies in the sector. The rapporteur of the project that is being processed in the Senate, Senator Romário (PL-RJ), maintained the demand of the patient associations of the plans after great repercussion of the families.

Lawyer Fernanda Varela explains how the issue is without the change being discussed in Congress: “All those who are undergoing treatment today, who use some procedure or medication not included in the list, will be arbitrarily denied by the health plan. They will have these treatments suspended… Because many times the person undergoes the treatment, she takes medication and she has an injunction or a lawsuit that she has won and she is taking this medication. If she has to stop for a while and start taking it again, she will no longer have that authorization. And also with regard to the possibility of plans to increase the value of monthly fees or oblige consumers who really need it, and everyone who has this indication of the assistant physician who really needs it, will need to make a contractual amendment. And that will make the plan more expensive.”

