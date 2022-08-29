Senate should vote on this second bill that forces health plans to cover treatments outside the ANS list: see what can change | Economy

The Senate should vote on Monday afternoon (29) the bill that requires health plans to cover treatments and procedures outside the role of the National Health Agency (ANS).

The text passed in early August by symbolic vote in the Chamber of Deputies. If it passes the Senate in the form in which it was passed in the House, the law will still depend on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro to take effect.

If approved, the new law overturns the understanding of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which decided, in June, that the list of ANS procedures is exhaustive – that is, that plans only need to cover what is on the list, which currently comprises 3,368 items.

Understand what is at stake and what changes for policyholders if the new law is passed:

the coverage exemplary means that health plans are not limited to covering only what is on the ANS list, as it serves exactly as an example of basic treatment.

The coverage taxing understands that what is not in this preliminary list of the ANS does not need to be covered by the operators.

What is on the ANS role?

The coverage list can be found here. It depends, however, on the type of coverage contracted: outpatient, hospitalization, childbirth and dental, in addition to the combinations between these types.

What was it like before the STJ decision?

The ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage. This is because the role was considered the minimum that the plan should offer.

The plans, therefore, should cover other treatments that are not on the list, but that had been prescribed by the doctor, had justification and were not experimental.

The STJ’s decision – and which is valid until the new law possibly comes into force – is that the role is exhaustive. With this, this list contains everything that the plans are obliged to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverage, and the operators are not obliged to pay for it.

The decision of the STJ does not oblige the other instances to have to follow this understanding, but the judgment serves as a guideline for the Justice. In this case, many patients are unable to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

There are some exceptions to these limits, such as therapies expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), cancer treatments and “off-label” medications (used with a doctor’s prescription for treatments that are not listed in the package insert for that medication).

How can it look if the law is passed?

With the new decision, plan operators may be required to authorize treatments or procedures that are outside the agency’s role.

For this, however, the treatment or medication must meet one of the following criteria:

have proven effectiveness;

have authorization from Anvisa;

have a recommendation from Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS); or

have a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned and has approved the treatment for its citizens.