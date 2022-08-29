Seven lives? How to calculate the age of cats







How to calculate the age of cats Photo: Alto Astral

You’ve probably heard that cats have seven lives, right? This myth arose precisely because of the abilities of cats, capable of jumping, jumping and doing many other arts without getting hurt. But despite that, kittens have only one life, as well as other animals. Therefore, Knowing how to calculate the age of cats is very important.

This because each stage of the pet’s life requires different care in relation to food, medical follow-up and even about their habits. Shall we understand more?





Up to a year, the cat is in the first phase of its life Photo: Shutterstock / Alto Astral

the age of cats

According to Priscila Rizelo, veterinarian and scientific communication coordinator at Royal Canin Brasil, domestic cats are quite long-lived, that is, they have a good life expectancy, different from kittens that live on the street, for example. So, The life of kittens can be divided into a few important phases, always marked by the age of the cats. Look that:

First phase: up to 1 year

Here, the kittens are puppies — and very cute, it’s worth adding — and they’re in the process of growing up. Therefore, it is during this period that bones, muscles, immune system and cognitive-behavioral capacity develop. In addition, there is also the exchange of teeth, that is, the baby teeth give way to permanent teeth.

Second stage: from 1 to 7 years

At this stage of life, the cat stops being a small kitten and becomes a young adult. Therefore, it is important to keep it active and always at the ideal weight. No chubby pussies, huh?!

Third stage: from 7 to 10 years

It’s time to start aging your pet. Thus, he is considered a mature adult from the age of 7. However, the signs of age are not yet visible.

Fourth stage: from 10 years old

This is the last phase of the cat’s life and marks, once and for all, its aging, including visible signs in its appearance. Now, the cat is officially an elderly pet and requires all the necessary “senior age” care.

“At all stages, nutritional needs are very specific, so it is essential to adapt the cat’s diet at each stage of life”, concludes the veterinarian.

Source: Priscila Rizelo, veterinarian and scientific communication coordinator at Royal Canin Brasil.