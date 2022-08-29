Simone Tebet and Soraya Thronicke impose themselves in a radical and misogynist debate

posted on 08/29/2022 05:42 / updated on 08/29/2022 05:43



After the two and a half hours of confrontation between the six candidates, women were the stars of the first presidential debate, especially Simone Tebet (MDB), who went after Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — whom he plans to replace in a possible second. turn against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was also not spared by the emedebista. Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) was also not left behind in terms of tough responses to PT and the president seeking reelection. Their performance, by the way, was recorded by a Datafolha survey carried out with a group of undecided voters – which gave Simone the title of best performance and Bolsonaro, the worst.

Criticism of the president and Lula permeated the entire debate in the Band studio. In the first block, the emedebista did not miss even an opportunity to turn the artillery against Bolsonaro. When answering the first question, about what to do to reduce the tension between the Powers, she was direct: “We need to change the president of the Republic. Without peace, we will not unite Brazil”. Still in this block, when asked by Soraya about health, Simone replied that Bolsonaro “turned his back on the Brazilian people”. “I didn’t see him get on his bike and go to a hospital to hug the mother who lost her child,” she pinned.

What took Bolsonaro seriously — and cost him his good performance — was not his opponents, but a question from journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura, who wanted to know about the drop in vaccine coverage. Instead of commenting on Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) response, the president attacked it.

“I couldn’t expect anything else from you. I think you sleep thinking about me. You have some passion for me. You can’t take sides in a debate like this, make false accusations about me. You are a disgrace to Brazilian journalism. . But that’s ok. I didn’t ask for your opinion”, he returned.

The attack on the journalist provoked a union of the candidates, who unfolded in mentions of solidarity. It was a point explored by Soraya. “When men are chutchuca with other men, but they come at us being tigers, I get extremely upset. Then I get angry, yes. I’ll tell you more: in my state, there are women who turn into jaguars, and I’m one of them. I do not accept this type of behavior and cursing and, above all, spreading hatred among Brazilians and dividing us”, he reacted.

Bolsonaro was also rude to Simone. When commenting on a question from the candidate, he reacted angrily: “No more victimism, we are all the same. I have sanctioned more than 60 laws in defense of women. And I am sure: a large part of women in Brazil love me. , in particular, is to give women a chance to defend themselves,” he said.

Lula also lacked refreshment — from women and men. And, counting on the atmosphere at the end of the debate, the dream of victory in the first round became more distant. Right at the beginning of the debate, Bolsonaro opened the round of questions by questioning the PT about corruption at Petrobras and said that the diverted resource from the state-owned company represented 60 times the transposition of the São Francisco River.

The PT member returned that they were “untruths and lying numbers” and reeled off a litany of laws to say that his government was the one who most improved the fight against corruption. Bolsonaro, in his reply, provoked by quoting former finance minister Antonio Palocci who, as a whistleblower in Operation Car Wash, said he had taken money to Lula: “Your government was the most corrupt in the history of Brazil”, accused the president.

The one who irritated Lula the most, however, was Ciro. When responding to a question about the union of the left, made by journalist Patrícia Campos Mello, she mentioned that Lula was in league with Geddel Vieira Lima — the man with the R$51 million in cash in boxes in an apartment in Salvador — and with Renan Calheiros ( MDB-AL). Without hiding his irritation, Lula said he hoped Ciro would not go to Paris in the second round, as he did in 2018.

In addition to corruption — a topic that allowed Bolsonaro to call Lula an “ex-convict” — the economy also permeated the confrontation. One of the tense moments on this issue came when Soraya referred to economists linked to PT as “mold”. She, by the way, was the only one to present a more detailed economic proposal, when she suggested the single tax and income tax exemption for teachers and for those who receive up to five minimum wages.

Corruption and secrecy

Corruption, misery and a pandemic were important themes in the first debate between the presidential candidates. At various times, these issues were marked by the polarization between candidates Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

One of the tense moments occurred when PT asked Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), a member of the Covid CPI, if there was corruption in the face of the pandemic and negligence on the part of the Bolsonaro government. In the response, the candidate said that the President of the Republic “denied vaccine, delayed 45 days, many people could be among us and are not to blame for the insensitivity of a government that does not put vaccine in the arms of the Brazilian people”.

And he concluded: “I confirm that there was corruption. There was an attempt to buy overpriced vaccines”, said the candidate about the Covaxim case – an Indian vaccine not approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and whose purchase would generate a R$ 1.6 billion hole to the Ministry of Health.

Minutes after Lula’s attack, Bolsonaro paid back. In closing remarks, he called his rival an “ex-convict” on two occasions. And he said that the country did not deserve the PT’s return to the Planalto Palace.

In reaction, Lula asked for the right of reply, which was granted. “I’m here as a candidate to win the elections and, in a single decree, I’m going to erase all your secrets because I want to find out what you (hide) so much…”, said the PT.

According to the Access to Information Act, secrecy can be imposed when the disclosure of data violates a person’s intimacy, private life, honor and image.

Bolsonaro has accumulated six 100-year secrecy requests, the maximum term established by law. Among them is his vaccination card, the data of the access badges of his children Carlos and Eduardo in meetings between the president and pastors involved in an alleged corruption scheme in the Ministry of Education.

In other moments of the debate, Bolsonaro also mentioned the topic of corruption. In implicit criticism of Lula, he said he intends to keep Auxílio Brasil at R$600 next year, respecting fiscal rules. This same discipline, according to the president, was applied in reducing fuel prices. And he concluded: “How did I get resources? Not stealing”.



