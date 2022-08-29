Singer suffers accident and car overturns in São Paulo

The singer Paula Fernandes, 38 years old, caused a great astonishment in the followers, this afternoon, when she shared a photo of her overturned car. Last night, she overturned the vehicle after being hit by a runaway car on the Castello Branco highway, in São Paulo, as she was returning home with her boyfriend, businessman Rony Cecconello.

“I just know that I’m alive and I know that yesterday, I was reborn… This shocking image represents the hardest day of my life, when I thought it would be the end of us… A lot went through my head in those seconds of horror and when it finally stopped, I just wanted to know how Ron was doing? And he was fine!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In an account published on social media, Paula Fernandes says she was on her way back to her home in the countryside when a runaway car hit the back of the vehicle. So she lost control of the steering with the force of the impact and the car flipped a few times until it stopped on the side of the road.

“I have many things to say in this message. I’m still in shock, the scene repeats like a movie, I feel tachycardia and fear when I remember. It was very difficult to sleep tonight. But the most important thing of all at this moment is that we were reborn. We are grateful that we survived this accident.”

What saved us? God. The car that ended up on the outside, but protected us like a safe, avoiding the worst, and the seat belt, which can save many people’s lives as it saved ours. We’re fine, scared, but fine. I hurt my arm a little, but Ron only had a few scratches.

Paula Fernandes

Celebrating 38 years today, the singer says that having escaped with her life from the serious accident is a “gift from God” and now considers August 27 as a date of celebration for having been reborn.

“Today is my birthday and God gave me the opportunity to stay alive! Is it a fresh start? And on this day of so many mixed feelings and emotions, I just want to thank you. Thank you, God, for giving us this chance to stay one more time here on Earth. We don’t know what could have happened”, he highlighted.

I know my time will come and I was able to experience this very clearly yesterday. But, faced with the gift of being alive and being able to write this message, I want to start over, reflect more on all this and move on. Day 08/27/2022, the day I was reborn to a happier, fuller, lighter and full of gratitude life. I want to be with the ones I love more and make my next few days the best of my life.

Paula Fernandes

She ended the rally by thanking friends and fans who were sending her birthday wishes. “Are we finite? We have to enjoy our time here. I appreciate all the messages of affection and affection for my birthday. And now that I’ve been reborn, we have much more to celebrate”, she concluded.

In the comments, friends and fans left messages of affection and welcome for the artist after the scare.

“Thank God they are well! Deliverance,” wrote one follower. “Glad to know you’re all right! Strength to you,” posted another fan. “God is good all the time!”, celebrated a third internet user.

According to the press office, Paula Fernandes did not need medical attention and did not need to be hospitalized because she only had slight abrasions on her arm. “She is quite scared, but she is fine. She did not have any serious injuries or that needed medical attention”, informed the artist’s team.