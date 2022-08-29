Social benefits: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

In addition, between 2019 and 2021, 61 million people faced difficulties in feeding themselves in Brazil.

A large part of the population depends on state support to survive: in May of this year, 13 states had more beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil than workers with a formal contract.

See below for details of each proposal. The order is the same in which candidates appear in the last poll of voting intent.

Speak, candidate — Photo: Arte/g1

1 of 4 Lula held a rally with allies in downtown SP this Saturday (20) — Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Estadão Content Lula held a rally with allies in downtown SP this Saturday (20) — Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Estadão Content

See the main points:

Expansion of benefit: Lula talks about renewing and expanding Bolsa Família, which served 14.8 million Brazilians in October 2021.

The proposal is to implement “[u]m program that recovers the main characteristics of the project that became a world reference in the fight against hunger and child labor and that innovates even more in expanding the guarantee of citizenship for the most vulnerable. A program that, guided by principles of increasing coverage, based on adequate levels of income, will enable the transition in stages, towards a universal system and a basic income for citizens.”

The document says that this update needs to be implemented “urgently to ensure income compatible with the current needs of the population.”

2 of 4 Jair Bolsonaro in an interview with Jornal Nacional — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Jair Bolsonaro in an interview with Jornal Nacional — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Jair Bolsonaro’s government plan highlights Auxílio Brasil as one of the main assets of his government.

Maintenance of values: Bolsonaro promises to keep the amount of aid at R$ 600 from 2023, if he is re-elected.

“Those families in which the head of the family is registered in the formal market will not lose the right to the benefit of the income transfer program, in addition to receiving a bonus of R$ 200”, says the document.

3 of 4 Ciro Gomes — Photo: Adriano Machado/ Reuters Ciro Gomes — Photo: Adriano Machado/ Reuters

Ciro Gomes states in his government plan that, in order to finance public policies, he will promote broad tax and fiscal reforms, with taxation of large fortunes being one of the main sources of revenue to finance social programs.

See the main points:

Minimum income program: one of the aids provided by Ciro is the ‘Eduardo Suplicy’ program, which encompasses the amounts of the current Auxílio Brasil, unemployment insurance and retirement benefits.

cheapest cooking gas: the ex-minister promises half-price gas for families living on up to two monthly minimum wages.

Debt Rebates: the candidate says that he will refinance debts of families and companies through Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, and that discounts may reach 70%.

Economy: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say

Work and employment: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say

4 of 4 Senator Simone Tebet, presidential candidate for the MDB — Photo: Roberto Sungi/Futura Press/Estadão Content Senator Simone Tebet, presidential candidate for the MDB — Photo: Roberto Sungi/Futura Press/Estadão Content

Simone Tebet also addresses the concepts of minimum income and income transfer in her government plan. The objective is challenging: “eliminate extreme poverty”.

See the main points:

Permanent income transfer: Tebet says that he will focus on the families that need it most and condition the receipt of values ​​​​to “school attendance, preventive health and vaccinations up to date”.

She states that this program will have “greater focus and support for the most vulnerable families, promoting health conditions, education and social assistance for beneficiaries, encouraging access to the labor market and employment and income opportunities.”

Minimum income: the senator cites a “minimum income benefit”, whose objective, according to her, will be to eliminate extreme poverty, taking into account family composition and insufficient income.