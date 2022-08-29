Son of Murilo Benício and Alessandra Negrini makes a rare appearance

Cat son of actor Murilo Benício and Alessandra Negrini makes a very rare appearance at an event in Rio and the boy’s beauty shocks

Last Saturday night, the 27th, the actors’ son Murilo Benício and Alessandra Negrinithe young Antonio Benicio Negrini made a rare appearance.

At the age of 25, the boy, who is also an actor, was present at the event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Porta dos Fundos. Heartthrob, he bet on a simple and stylish look and the boy’s beauty is jaw-dropping. Following in the footsteps of his parents, Antônio has even made his debut in soap operas: he played the son of Murilo’s character in Love of Mother.

It is worth remembering that the handsome man is the eldest son of the star Murilo Benício, who also had Pietro with the actress Giovanna Antonelli, that even after the divorce, Antonelli and Murilo Benício cherish the good coexistence. They are often seen together at parties and family celebrations.

Actress talks about romance with Rodrigo Lombardi in new soap opera

Recently, the actress Alessandra Negrini used social networks to praise its partnership with Rodrigo Lombardi. The two will form a romantic couple in the soap opera Travessia, by Globo, which is getting closer to its debut every day.

‘Straight from the Cannes Film Festival! It’s a lie, I’m kidding, but is it a fancy couple or isn’t it? Happy to work with @rodrigolombardi, my new partner, in Rede Globo’s soap opera Travessiawrote Alessandra Negrini, in the caption of her publication.

In Crossing, Alessandra Negrini will play Vanessa Giácomo’s sister, and will live a love triangle with the role Rodrigo Lombardi.