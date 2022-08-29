Sonia Abrão is hospitalized after recovering from covid: ‘I lost my voice’

Presenter Sonia Abrão, 59, shared with her followers this afternoon that she was hospitalized due to bacterial pneumonia. Recovered from covid-19, she lost her voice, started coughing hard and yesterday she stayed in the hospital for treatment with corticosteroids.

“In the hospital!!! That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elias, already recovered from Covid, came to visit me! What happened was the following: my pulmonologist believes I contracted the bacteria along with Covid,” she said in an Instagram post.

Away from the program “A Tarde é Sua” (RedeTV!) since August 16 due to covid, the presenter had already tested negative for the virus and had a schedule to return this week, but lost her voice, started to cough a lot and found out bacterial pneumonia when looking for the hospital.

As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean. As I got rid of Covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough! Thank God, it’s still in the beginning, I could treat it at home – as it was with Covid – but as high doses of steroids are necessary, which cause me to have arrhythmia crises, I need to stay in the hospital to be monitored and prevent this from happening!

She ended the demonstration by promising to inform fans of updates on her health status and reinforced the request for the use of masks as a way to prevent against covid-19.

“I’ll let you know what’s going on, okay? Just don’t forget that we’re still in the season for viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory diseases, which go beyond Covid. And bacterial pneumonia is the ball of the moment!!! Mask is still ours Greater protection! She was always my companion, so I was protected for almost 3 years, time that allowed me to take the vaccine doses and get through Covid!”, she concluded.