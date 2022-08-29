Sonia Abrão is hospitalized and exposes situation: “Bacterial pneumonia”

Sonia Abram needs to be hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia

Sonia Abrão used social networks to inform that she is treating bacterial pneumonia and made a point of clarifying to the public what may have led her to present the painting.

“AT THE HOSPITAL!!! That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia!”, informed the presenter of RedeTV! from start. Then she commented that she received a special visit from the director and commented that the covid may have been paramount for her to have the problem today.

“Today, the director, Elias, already recovered from Covid, came to visit me! What happened was this: my pulmonologist believes I contracted the bacteria along with Covid. As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean.”, explained Sonia Abrão.

Who then said that he had to explain why he needed to be hospitalized for a while. “As I got rid of Covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough! Thank God, it’s still in the beginning, I could treat it at home – as it was with Covid – but as high doses of steroids are necessary, which cause me to have arrhythmia crises, I need to stay in the hospital to be monitored and prevent this from happening!” , Sonia Abram clarified.

In the end, she promised to keep all followers informed. “I’ll let you know what’s going on, okay? Just don’t forget that we are still in the season of viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory diseases, which go beyond Covid. And bacterial pneumonia is the ball of the time!!! Mask is still our greatest protection! She was always my companion, so I was protected for almost 3 years, time that allowed me to take the vaccine doses and get through Covid!”.

