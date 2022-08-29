Sonia Abrão is rushed to hospital and explains health status on social media

Sonia Abrão communicated her followers on Instagram this Sunday (28) who had to be admitted to a hospital in São Paulo. The journalist, who presents “A Tarde é Sua” on RedeTV!, was diagnosed with covid-19 on the 16th, and had her return to the studios awaited for the last week, which did not happen. However, the reason that she was hospitalized was another.

“At the hospital! That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elias, already recovered from Covid, came to visit me! What happened was the following: my pulmonologist believes I contracted the bacteria along with covid. As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean,” he began.

Then he explained how the pneumonia symptoms suddenly started to appear. “As I got rid of the covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough!”. Sonia’s aphonia had already been commented on by her brother, Elias Abram, but it was still attributed to covid.

Sonia Abram sends a message

Sonia Abrão then highlighted that she needed to be hospitalized because of the medication he needs to take to fight pneumonia, but it’s not something serious. “Thank God, it’s still in the beginning, I could treat it at home – as it was with covid – but as high doses of corticosteroids are necessary, which cause me to have arrhythmia crises, I need to stay in the hospital to be monitored and prevent this from happening” .

“I’ll let you know what’s going on, okay? Just don’t forget that we’re still in the season for viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory diseases, which go beyond Covid. And bacterial pneumonia is the ball of the moment! Masks are still our greatest protection ! It was always my companion, that’s why I was protected for almost 3 years, time that allowed me to take the vaccine doses and to have a good time with Covid!”, he warned at the end of the message.