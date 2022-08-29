Sonia Abrão is rushed to hospital and explains health status on social media

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sonia Abrão is rushed to hospital and explains health status on social media 1 Views

Entertainment

Sonia Abrão posted on her Instagram account that she needed to be hospitalized this Sunday (28) due to bacterial pneumonia

Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Per Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Sonia Abrão received a visit from her brother, Elias, in the hospital
© Reproduction / Instagram @soniaabraoSonia Abrão received a visit from her brother, Elias, in the hospital
Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Per Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Sonia Abrão communicated her followers on Instagram this Sunday (28) who had to be admitted to a hospital in São Paulo. The journalist, who presents “A Tarde é Sua” on RedeTV!, was diagnosed with covid-19 on the 16th, and had her return to the studios awaited for the last week, which did not happen. However, the reason that she was hospitalized was another.

“At the hospital! That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elias, already recovered from Covid, came to visit me! What happened was the following: my pulmonologist believes I contracted the bacteria along with covid. As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean,” he began.

Then he explained how the pneumonia symptoms suddenly started to appear. “As I got rid of the covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough!”. Sonia’s aphonia had already been commented on by her brother, Elias Abram, but it was still attributed to covid.

Sonia Abram sends a message

Sonia Abrão then highlighted that she needed to be hospitalized because of the medication he needs to take to fight pneumonia, but it’s not something serious. “Thank God, it’s still in the beginning, I could treat it at home – as it was with covid – but as high doses of corticosteroids are necessary, which cause me to have arrhythmia crises, I need to stay in the hospital to be monitored and prevent this from happening” .

“I’ll let you know what’s going on, okay? Just don’t forget that we’re still in the season for viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory diseases, which go beyond Covid. And bacterial pneumonia is the ball of the moment! Masks are still our greatest protection ! It was always my companion, that’s why I was protected for almost 3 years, time that allowed me to take the vaccine doses and to have a good time with Covid!”, he warned at the end of the message.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Anitta makes history as the first Brazilian artist to win the 2022 VMAs – Vogue

+ Anitta receives the award for best Latin artist at the MTV VMAs (Photo: Getty …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved