Sony announces acquisition of Savage Game Studios

Sony continues to advance in strengthening PlayStaton Studios. With a focus on expanding into the mobile market, Savage Game Studios is the newest company to join the in-house studios — and is already working on a high-investment game-as-a-service that has yet to be announced.

The news was announced this Monday (29) through the PS Blog. The company will form part of the new PS Studios Mobile Division, where development will take place apart from the console industry. Co-founders Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus spoke a little about the deal:

We made this deal because we believe that the leadership of PlayStation Studios respects our vision and way of operating to be successful, and also because they are not afraid to take risks. All of this, along with the ability to potentially tap into the PlayStation franchise catalog and take advantage of the support only they can provide.

Savage Game Studios was just founded in 2020. In the description of the official website, they classify themselves as a dev that makes games with epic stories capable of connecting players around the world.

Founded in 2020 and led by myself and co-founders Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus, Savage Game Studios was born out of our many years of experience in mobile game development, spanning several hugely successful global IPs. Our guiding vision was a creative space where experimentation and risk-taking were not cautiously avoided, but enthusiastically embraced. We all work in large studios, and while we respect the advantages of ample resources, we wanted to stay small and agile so we could make our own decisions – Nadjim Adjir

Savage Game Studios will be important for Sony to reach a new audience

With Savage Game Studios, the Japanese giant’s intention is to reach new audiences with the PlayStation brand. The experiences will be based on existing franchises and other new proposals. After entering the PC universe, Sony’s multiplatform operation has just gained a new chapter.

According to Hermen Hulst, these investments will not diminish the commitment to the PlayStation community. After bringing new experiences beyond consoles, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War on PC, more people without the brand’s hardware will be able to enjoy in-house productions.

